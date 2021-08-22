7-3 Staci Wanichek and Carolyn Forte

Evergreen Labs, Inc. CEO Staci Wanichek of Walla Walla, left, and Carolyn Forte, director of home appliances and cleaning products and textiles labs at Good Housekeeping Labs stand in front of a poster in the GH office in 2018. Wine Away was recently honored with a 2021 Best Cleaning Product Award by Good Housekeeping magazine

Wine Away, a stain remover manufactured in Walla Walla by businesswoman Staci Wanichek, was recently honored with a 2021 Best Cleaning Product Award by Good Housekeeping magazine.

The spray removes red wine stains from carpets and fabric without the use of bleach or phosphates.

A panel at Good Housekeeping tests over 150 cleaning products each year, and compared their observations with consumer feedback to select the top-performing and innovative cleaners for showcase.

Wine Away, available to purchase on Amazon, was honored in Superbly Spotless Laundry.

“If you love cabernet or merlot, keep a bottle of Wine Away close by,” it was stated. “It’s a repeat Cleaning Award winner and a favorite of the GH Cleaning Lab.

“This miracle worker effectively cleans washable clothing, upholstery and carpeting. It was tops in our last test of red wine stain removers, and its citrus extracts erase berry and coffee stains and more. One tester noted, ‘It’s every clumsy wine lover’s dream.’”

