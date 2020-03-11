Wine Alliance monitoring health concerns as wine weekend approaches

The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance had been ramping up for the debut of Spring Kickoff Weekend in April.
But with the emergence of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and various wineries opting to forego events April 3-5, the alliance is encouraging caution to those who will continue to host guests.
The position is most prudent, the winery and grower membership organization said, to balance the economic interests of its members with public health concerns.
“This is an unprecedented challenge for the wine community, as so many of our winery and partner members along with others in the Valley face challenging decisions that affect their bottom line,” said wine alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen.
“Our goal is to provide resources and support our members as they navigate this new terrain and make the best decisions for their businesses.”
The first weekend of April has long been a popular tasting event-filled weekend. The weekend has commonly been referred to as Cayuse Weekend because of the annual Cayuse Private Release party for members of that winery.
But this year, the alliance had planned a branding of “Spring Kickoff Weekend” as a more broad and inclusive platform for wineries throughout the Valley to market to visitors. The COVID-19 concerns though have thrown a wrench into the marketing picture.
No cases of the new virus have been confirmed in Walla Walla County residents. As of this morning, five were listed on the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health as under investigation and pending testing.
Nevertheless, measures to reduce gatherings that draw large crowds in social settings have been encouraged in Western Washington communities amid a coronavirus-prompted State of Emergency proclaimed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Consequently, many winery operators are following in the steps of their west side peers by cancelling their events and festivities planned for the first weekend of April.
The cancellations haven’t been embraced by all, the alliance said Tuesday after formalizing a position through its Executive Committee.
With no official domestic travel restrictions from the U.S. Travel Association and no confirmed cases here, many wineries will continue as planned.
Efforts to market the weekend are difficult with unknown numbers of wineries planning to participate though.
As a result, the alliance is recommending travelers check with wineries on their status before coming to town.
The organization is also compiling resources from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share and off which to recommend courses of action.
“This year certainly has its challenges, but as we look ahead to the years to come, we believe there is a great opportunity to attract visitors to experience wine country in April,” Hansen said.