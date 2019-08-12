Smart Foodservice, the greater Portland area-based wholesale food distributor previously known as Cash & Carry, plans to supply the Walla Walla market with a new Rose Street location.
A comment period on the company’s notice of application and proposal is open through 5 p.m. Aug. 23, according to the city’s Development Services Department.
Preliminary site plan and drawings, along with a traffic analysis and stormwater report, have been submitted to the city. Staff says an analysis of Smart Foodservice’s submitted environmental checklist shows no adverse impact on the environment.
If all of the approvals are made, Smart Foodservice has indicated a tentative opening timeline of fall 2020, said city planner Melissa Shumake.
The proposal at 1002/1026 W. Rose St., on the northeast corner of West Rose and North 13th Avenue, includes a 20,083-square-foot retail and wholesale warehouse building. Two access points off Rose Street would route customers. The lot would accommodate 67 parking stalls, according to the proposal.
The 1½-acre property most recently has been used for equipment storage.
Smart Foodservice operates 67 locations with stores in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah.
A rebrand of the Cash & Carry division of the company announced last year was reportedly intended to be a strategy to help the operation with relevant branding through its expansion plan. Three to five new stores each year are part of that vision.
The warehouse retailers and wholesalers carry more than 8,000 products in their locations, including food items, chef supplies, wholesale restaurant supplies and catering supplies.
The nearest locations to Walla Walla currently are Pendleton and Richland.