A free demonstration of Tilmor cultivation equipment, which has been designed and manufactured to resurrect some of the machines once used on small family farms in the 1950s, will happen at Welcome Table Farm, on Old Milton Highway, Sunday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Tilmor may be a very young company, only around since 2020, but its tractors and hand tools are specifically designed for small scale agriculture.
In addition to the demonstrations here, Tilmor representatives will also be on hand to answer questions and discuss mechanical cultivation nowadays.
Emily Asmus, who owns Welcome Table Farm together with her husband, Andy, likens the Tilmor 520 Tractor they recently purchased over the winter to an Allis Chalmers G and the Farmall Cub.
Both, she said, were popular on small farms in the 1950s, before they were phased out with the nationwide boom in big farms.
Less than a quarter of agricultural production in the U.S. still comes from small and medium-sized farms, according to a 2019 online story by The Guardian.
“It’s pretty exciting to buy American designed and newly manufactured equipment for the small and mid-sized grower,” she said. “(Tilmor) is making tools and appropriately designed technology for our scale.”
Walla Walla is around the midpoint of Tilmor’s Aug. 6-30 informational road trip. From company headquarters in Dalton, Ohio, representatives are taking their 520 Tractor as well as 240 Power Ox and other accessories to 19 different farms around the west so anyone interested in mechanical cultivation can come on out at no charge, watch how the equipment operates and ask questions.
“It’s going to be shop talk about the tools and equipment, and demonstrations,” Emily Asmus said. “If you’re interested in learning about a new tractor and tool offerings, it might be appropriate for their production enterprise.”