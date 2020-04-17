Despite a slowdown in initial unemployment filings last week, including in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, the state continued to make unemployment history with the third highest weekly number on record.
Another 143,241 people across the state made initial filings for unemployment benefits April 5-11. They sought to join the nearly 266,000 state residents who last week reached a dubious milestone as the state paid the most money in unemployment in any week since the program’s beginning during the Great Depression, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
Money paid in jobless benefits just last week was $125.9 million, he said. Since March 16, the state has paid $250 million in insurance benefits.
Walla Walla County had a 46% drop last week in initial filings, which represents filings of those just getting started with unemployment but may not be the number approved for benefits.
Last week 510 people filed, compared to 952, the previous high for the county in the last four weeks.
Since filings exploded the week of March 15, Walla Walla County’s numbers per week have been 727, 907, 952 and 510, respectively.
Columbia County also had its largest amount two weeks ago. Starting the week of March 15, that county’s weekly new filings have totaled 34, 39, 65 and 38, respectively.
The 16% statewide decrease in new filings from the previous week is not expected to last long, said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine.
Her department is preparing for a massive rollout of enhanced benefits approved by Congress in its $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. That includes another $600 per week for up to four months, in addition to state benefits.
LeVine said changes expected this weekend also expands eligibility to workers formerly excluded from benefits. That includes independent contractors, self-employed workers and those who have not logged 680 hours with an employer, among others. Stylists are an example, LeVine said.
Additional expansion of benefits extends the length of time for which the unemployed can receive benefits by 13 weeks.
“We do know there’s going to be a tsunami of demand,” LeVine said during the Thursday afternoon press conference with Inslee.
During the busiest week yet, LeVine said the agency processed 183,000 initial claims, including some who may have been denied.
With the expanded support that covers a broader range of workers and industries, she believes Employment Security could receive several hundred thousand requests in the next two weeks.
She said the Employment Security site will be down Saturday for updates to enable the expansion. It will be back online Sunday.
LeVine said the system will be swamped and likely cumbersome. She urged people to prepare by signing up now for action alerts on the Employment Security website. She also encouraged people preparing for new filings to use the eligibility checker and application checklist and to sign up for a Secure Access Washington account.
She said applicants should expect to receive a denial of eligibility first. This is part of the system at the state level because the benefits that will help those previously not covered are coming through the federal initiative. The denial will step applicants through to an additional link for the expanded assistance.
From there, they can continue on with their next request.
A significant part of the process is determining wages for independent or self-employed workers. While that’s happening, those applicants will be provided the minimum weekly benefit of $235, plus the additional $600 per week. Once their pay is determined, they will receive the money retroactive to their dates of unemployment.
“People’s first checks may be quite a bit larger than their subsequent weekly checks,” LeVine said.