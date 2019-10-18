Washington’s wine industry has unlocked a new achievement: The licensing of the 1,000th winery in the state.
Latest numbers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board show the state has surpassed 1,000 active winery licenses and is at 1,010, Washington State Wine announced Thursday.
With the licensing and opening of new wineries every year, the industry has grown to contribute more than $7 billion to the state’s economy and generate about $2.4 billion in revenue, said Washington State Wine President Steve Warner in the announcement.
“To think about where we started and where we are today is absolutely thrilling,” he said in a prepared statement.
The industry has grown from 20 wineries in the early 1980s to 74 in 2000, said Washington State Wine, which represents all of the licensed wineries and growers in the state.
In 2007, Walla Walla’s Sweet Valley Wines became the 500th licensed winery with Josh McDaniels as the winemaker for the family operation.
Now president and director of winemaking at Drew Bledsoe-owned Doubleback and Bledsoe Family Winery, McDaniels said the growth over the last 12 years is a demonstration of the quality of Washington wine.
“This is a tremendous milestone for Washington state and is a reflection of not only the incredible mentoring camaraderie that we have had to foster growth but also a true testament that the quality of wine in its entirety for the state is proving itself beyond doubt,” McDaniels said this morning.
No longer making Sweet Valley Wines, he has another project in the works with Bledsoe-McDaniels.
“I was 18 years old when we became Washington’s 500th winery, and the growth I’ve witnessed since then has been incredible, and I am truly grateful to be a part of it and will continue pushing for more,” he said.
Washington’s 1,000th winery is Uva Furem. It is owned by Wenatchee native and Seattle area transplant Jens Hansen, who currently works at Sparkman Cellars in Woodinville. Hansen bought an old honeybee farm in Maple Valley with plans to start his winery, Washington State Wine said. He plans to open a tasting room there in early 2020.
Walla Walla was once again close to hitting the milestone number.
Coming in with the 996th license was R.R. Poet, a single-label, limited-production winery of estate-grown, estate-vinified, and estate-bottled vintage red blend with an anticipated release of fall 2021 and a Walla Walla address. Fruit for that project comes from Pinebrake Vineyard, established by grower and R.R. Poet owner Jeremy Porter, on the rolling hills of the Rattlesnake Hills American Viticulture Area. Billo Narvane, renowned for wines he produces at his Rasa Vineyards of Walla Walla and under other labels with which he consults, is winemaker for the operation.
Walla Walla’s total number of wineries hovers around the 120 mark, according to the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. The Walla Walla wine region is known to have the highest concentration of wineries in the state.
Alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen said opportunities for wineries in Washington are “unparalleled” and will likely lead to continued growth.
“From world-class terroir to a collaborative, creative industry, this milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Washington wine as we continue (to) solidify the state as a major premium wine producer and destination,” Hansen said.
Along with wineries, vineyard acreage has grown at a rapid pace, Washington State Wine said.
Twenty years ago, Washington was home to four American Viticultural Areas, producing 24,000 acres of wine grapes and 70,000 tons of grapes. Today there are more than 59,000 acres of vineyards across 14 AVAs that produced 260,000 tons of grapes last year.
“We still have so much room to grow, both on the winery and vineyard side,” Warner said in the announcement. “Washington is the new epicenter of wine — and truly, still just getting started.”