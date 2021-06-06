Walla Walla's Southwind Vineyard, just west of Milton-Freewater, has been purchased by Sagemoor Vineyards of the Columbia Valley, it was announced Tuesday, June 1.
Sagemoor already owns five Columbia Valley vineyards supplying grape varietals to many Washington wineries, including more than 30 around Walla Walla.
Southwind is the largest property in the SeVein Vineyard development, with more than 330 acres, and is also home of the Glass House, a venue with sweeping views of the Blue Mountains and the Walla Walla Valley that serves as a gathering space for industry events.