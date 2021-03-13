Smart Foodservice, at the corner of Rose Street and 13th Avenue in Walla Walla, has been rebranded as US Foods CHEF'STORE with the purchase of the company.
Shoppers can continue to expect the same service and produce, US Foods stated in its announcement.
The change comes less than six months after Smart Foodservice opened its location here Oct. 16.
US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and food service operators.
The company includes 70 broadline locations and 80 cash-and-carry stores.
As part of the rebranding, all 72 Smart Foodservice locations in the Pacific Northwest have updated their signage, marketing and uniforms.