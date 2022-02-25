Shuttered for nearly two years, the historic Whitehouse-Crawford building at 55 W. Cherry St. is bustling with activity again.
James Beard nominated Seattle Chef Maximillian Petty and his wife and business partner, Jennifer Petty, opened the building doors to a new venture Friday, Feb. 25: The Kinglet.
Maximillian Petty says the new restaurant will carry on its role as a fine dining compliment to the region's wine industry, but with an accessible approach and plenty of snack foods.
“I want approach-ability. Eden Hill fine dining, but not as scary for non-foodies," Maximillian Petty told the U-B last year.
The couple has captained successful food ventures in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood at Eden Hill restaurant and its sister restaurant Eden Hill Provisions.
Those who have visited their Seattle dining rooms may recognize some elements of the Eden Hill menu, but The Kinglet will bring a new experience to the table.
“I might bring a few favorites … a couple classics, but it’ll be pretty new,” said the chef.
Whitehouse-Crawford helped lay the foundation for fine dining in Walla Walla, operating as a downtown culinary staple for 20 years in a restored 1904 planing mill.
The building survived two major fires and was once on the verge of demolition before Seven Hills Winery co-owners Carl and Sonia Schmitt battled to save and repurpose it as a home for their winery.
But the COVID-19 pandemic took the Whitehouse-Crawford restaurant as a casualty in April 2020.
“I just didn’t see a path forward,” then-owner Jamie Guerin told the U-B in an interview that spring. Guerin now runs Main Street's popular Brasserie Four restaurant.
Enter Maximillian and Jennifer Petty, who also endured challenges at their Seattle enterprises during the pandemic. Seattle's restaurant industry was then the hardest-hit city in Washington state, with hundreds of storied food establishments shutting their doors.
“Life wasn’t getting cheaper,” said Maximillian Petty.
As the couple looked for options during the economic fallout, a place they had long loved and visited sprung to mind: Walla Walla.
“It’s much less of a restaurant empire for us and much more like our family, and we just felt it there (in Walla Walla),” Maximillian Petty said.
The bistro earned its name from the bird residing in the nearby Blue Mountains and is a nod to the mill’s woodland connection.
The Kinglet is open Thursday through Monday, 4:30 p.m. - close.
