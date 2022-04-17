Yes, fuel prices are really up.

And there’s no doubt the cost to feed a family is nearly through the roof these days.

Nonetheless, the owners of Butcher Butcher in Walla Walla said last week they’ve witnessed people in this community say “yes” to a return of a more traditional, more robust Easter feast this year.

“We’re selling a lot of ham and a lot of prime rib, which I was kind of surprised at. There are some pretty good-sized ones going out the door,” said Natalie Potts, who owns the downtown meat shop with her husband, Erick Turner.

“It seems like people are planning bigger gatherings.”

Butcher Butcher has been preparing for this, Potts said.

For example, the business has been saving hams since January, rationing them out so there will be plenty for Easter dinners. The pork sold at Butcher Butcher comes from Pure Country in Ephrata, Washington, a family farm that, in 2007, became the first hog operation in the country to earn certification for its adherence to sustainable farming.

In Walla Walla, Potts and Turner brine their hams in a brown sugar solution for a couple of weeks before the meat goes on the in-house smoker, Potts said.

“You can smell our smoker going from the alley, and it draws people in.”

In 2021, about a year and half into being open for business, she and Turner learned to have zeroa in stock for the Sedar feast that marks the beginning of Passover in the Jewish faith.

The religious holiday began this year on Friday, April 15.

The zeroa can be a lamb shank bone or roast chicken wing or neck, but the customers who came to them definitely wanted lamb, Potts said.

“We got all these calls, and Erick was boning out all the lamb legs to get those,” Potts recalled.

“This year we saved them up.”

That meat is sourced as locally as possible, and this year’s offerings came from Peach Island Farm in Milton-Freewater.

Peach Island Farm Gard and Vickie Becker of Peach Island Farm in Milton-Freewater.

Gard and Vickie Becker own the farm and bed-and-breakfast enterprise and finish raising 30-some sheep at a time, until the animals are slaughtered at about a year old.

Not everyone appreciates lamb because not everyone knows how to cook it, Gard Becker said.

“And a lot of the time when they do it, it doesn’t taste that good.”

If he does say so himself, Gard Becker is “super good” at the art of roast lamb, favoring a low-and-slow approach, he said.

“I think it’s the recipes I choose. Like lamb shanks — I’ve got a red wine sauce that just one bite and your knees will buckle.”

Without proper attention and knowledge, lamb can end up tough and gamey, Gard Becker said, but anyone can do well with the right prep and condiments.

At $30 a pound, a rack of lamb is precious to the pocketbook, Potts acknowledged.

That said, people appear to be making room in their dinner budget for the specialty meat, given the preorders the shop has had, she said.

When it comes to cooking those beefy prime ribs, Walla Walla Steak Co.’s Rock Silva has some advice for the home cook.

“First off, get good quality meat,” the executive chef said. “Then, in cooking the larger format of meats, the secret is pulling it out of the refrigerator an hour before cooking. Cooking meat straight from the cold is extremely difficult on it.”

Second, use technology, Silva said.

“Invest in a good thermometer. It takes all the guesswork out of it.”

There is no way to rush the perfect prime rib, he said, advising cooks to start the meat at a high temperature, then dropping it to 225 degrees or so and letting it roast away.

“You really gotta let it take its time.”

Don’t be afraid to season it well first, however. Silva said big meat calls for big seasoning — at the very least, a generous sprinkling of kosher salt and fresh-cracked black pepper.

Should there be anything left over after people have eaten their fill of such deliciousness, cooks must plan ahead.

For use in the next couple of meals, an intact chunk of prime rib can be reheated in the same manner it was cooked. But once it is frozen, that method won’t work well — better to shave it thin for sandwiches or freeze it in cubes for the “most opulent ever” version of chili or stew, Silva advised.

Whatever kind of meat her customers are coming in for — her own dinner table will feature ham — Potts has witnessed their joy surrounding this year’s holidays.

“People are excited about what they are cooking and excited for us to talk about it with them.”