Dusted Valley, a family-owned winery in the Walla Walla Valley since 2003, recently announced the hiring of Chris Dowsett as its production winemaker and Billy Farrow as its regional manager to direct distribution in the Puget Sound area.
Dowsett will lead the Dusted Valley cellar team in day-to-day operations. He succeeds Griffin Frey, the Dusted Valley portfolio winemaker since 2014.
Farrow returns to Dusted Valley, which also has a tasting room in Woodinville, Wash., which he managed before serving the last three years as wine educator at the Woodinville tasting room of Mark Ryan Winery.
