Veterinarian clinics around Walla Walla have been especially appreciative of the patience local pet owners have exhibited the last 20 months.
Long waits to see the vet have been common statewide throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an Oct. 23 report in The Seattle Times.
But while several King County clinics have reportedly experienced a great deal of hostility, all too often warranting the police or security guards to deal with explosive exchanges, more composure seems to exist in the Walla Walla area.
“We don’t have clients getting angry in the waiting room, and we don’t have to call police or anything,” said Dr. Susan Fazzari, of Animal Clinic East, at East Isaac Avenue. “But I know there’s frustration there when clients call, and we can’t see them right away or for several months. That’s hard on my staff. We’re like a big family.
“My staff is so good at sorting things out, bending over backwards to see those who need to be seen, and I think people know that.”
Same at Associated Veterinary Medical Center, on Wildwood Street.
“By in large we have been overwhelmed by the kindness of our clients,” AVMC practice manager Marty Graham said.
Animal Clinic of Walla Walla practice manager Kayla Davis said their location on Taumarson Road has also remained peaceful despite the daily jam-packed schedule of appointments.
Not to say pet care here is any less important than it is around Seattle.
The pandemic everywhere has rendered many people isolated and stuck at home for long periods of time, and pets offer healthy companionship, so the relationship naturally grows stronger.
Who wouldn’t grow more attentive to the well-being of their little buddies?
That’s part of the reason for long waits.
“With more time at home, some clients have noticed things they may not have had the opportunity to in the past,” Graham said. “It has also been noted that people are more closely bonded with their pets. A strong bond is good for both human and animal health. Honestly, this may be a benefit of COVID.”
But the time taken on each patient, combined with sanitation protocols, has made days difficult.
“Pet owners were or are still spending more time with their pets, noticing that Fluffy is limping off and on, or that Gunner is drinking more water than normal,” Davis said. “Even wellness exams are not always for a pet that is well, or they have questions that keep a doctor longer in the exam room than anticipated.”
Scheduling appointments hasn’t been the only challenge for vets.
“We were having, and are still having, shortages of medical supplies and specific foods,” Davis said. “Hypo allergenic foods have been the hardest.”
The value of pet care may have been illustrated by those disturbing reports from Seattle of tempers flaring. They report “owners have screamed at workers, thrown clipboards and ripped everything off the counters.”
Business around here is at a smaller scale, but the ever-growing log of appointments has forced Animal Clinic East to book a lot of patients several weeks in advance.
And they still see about 100 each day.
“Until the recent news articles, we thought it was just us or just Walla Walla,” Fazzari. “We’ve come to realize, from talking to our colleagues and our professional journals, that nationally this is a crisis of veterinarians, veterinarians technicians and veterinarian clinics not being about to keep up with the demand.”
The workload is intimidating, but the clinics remain dedicated.
“We do our very best to make sure our staff knows how valuable they are and how important their work is in helping the public and their pets,” Fazzari said. “We have a truly incredible and committed team of staff and professionals who work very long days and often see sadness as part of any one day. For this group of co-workers, we are truly grateful.”
Animal Clinic of Walla Walla has also accepted a bigger workload.
“Because some clinic’s here in town are still only offering curbside service we have received a plethora of new clients since we never stopped taking on new clientele,” Davis said. “Owners would prefer to come in with their pets since a lot of people see them as family.”
Staff availability took a hit when schools closed — employees who were also parents needed to stay home with their kids, Fazzari said — but they no cuts were made.
AVMC, likewise, has navigated through similar difficulties.
“As a team, we’ve tried to take a very positive and appreciative approach throughout the pandemic,” Graham said. “We’ve been fortunate to remain open and able to provide care to our patients and clients when many other businesses weren’t able to.
“That said, COVID-related staffing disruptions, as well as food and medical supply issues, have been challenging for us, like most other industries. We are busy and our wellness visits are scheduled out farther than pre-pandemic, but we’ve worked hard to ensure we provide the very best care we can to our patients and ensure health and safety of our team and community.”
Animal Clinic of Walla Walla, meanwhile, has seen its work staff shrink.
“Turnover in the past two years has been huge here at our clinic,” Davis said. “Keeping the current employees we had or have has also been tough. The cost of living has skyrocketed, so that in turn has increased payroll for a small business which is tough after trying to recover from a pandemic.
“Being short staffed makes it hard when employees are taking on many roles at the clinic and working so hard, then feeling overworked and underappreciated by angry clients, especially when you don’t have availability.”
The pandemic has been a daunting time for local vets, and it appears to be a while before we get any relief.
“March, April and May of 2020, we could only do emergencies,” Fazzari said. “And we were plenty busy just with emergencies. But we couldn’t do our routine regular office calls, and we couldn’t do our routine regular procedures, so we got backlogged and we’re all still playing catchup.”
