Walla Walla winery Yellowhawk Resort, on Old Milton Highway, has announced an expanded lineup of female winemakers, brewers, distillers, chefs and artisans participating the afternoon of March 4 with interactive tastings and workshops at its International Women's Day fundraiser for YWCA Walla Walla.
Tickets cost $70 per person.
Yellowhawk has announced it will donate $15 of every ticket purchase and all raffle proceeds to the YWCA.
The event, from 1-4 p.m., will be held outdoors under tents.
Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather.
Scheduled participants so far include Kelsey Albro Itämeri,of itä Wines; Fiona Mak, of SMAK Wines; George-Anne Robertson, of Yellowhawk; Kate Derby Raymond, of Spring Valley Vineyards; Caitlin Braam, of Yonder Cider; Holly Robinson and Jamie Hunt, of Fast Penny Spirits; Brooke Robertson, of Delmas | SJR Vineyard; Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher, of Stoup Brewing; Ashley Trout, of Vital Wines; Chef Maggie Trullijo, of AQUA by El Gaucho; Roni Hosfeld, of D’Olivo; Amber Clark, of Up Balloons and So Home Collective; musician Mari Gisele; Melissa Thiessen, of Thiessen Ranch; Jenna Kaufman, of Mindful Bodywork; Alexandria Sorrels, of Fiber and Fuzz Studio; Alyson Buckley, of Detour Farms; Sonja Rootvik; Heidi Rootvik; Heather Rafanelli; Jodi and Alex Handley.
