After 16 years in the Walla Walla wine community, Tertulia Cellars has announced on its Facebook page it will go out of business in December.
November is the last club release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and struggles in our industry have led us to make this difficult decision,” the company stated in its Oct. 20 post.
Tertulia opened its winery and Whiteley Road tasting room in 2008, three years after the company got started.
