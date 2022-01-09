Echolands Winery, started in 2018 by Brad Bergman and Doug Frost and headquartered on Isaacs Avenue in Walla Walla, has opened its first tasting room downtown in the historic Drumheller Building at 7 W. Alder St.
Space is limited to 20 guests, so reservations are recommended, though walk-ins are still welcome. Everybody must comply with local COVID-19 health protocols, with those not fully vaccinated are asked to remain masked when not actively drinking.
Hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from noon-5 p.m.
Allan Crum manages the tasting room after collaborating with Echolands owner Doug Frost and consultant Kelly Austin in redesigning the location.
Most recently a Quiznos sub shop, the long-disused 2,000-square-foot space has been renovated to feature 16-foot-high ceilings and windows, two walnut coffee tables, four booths, a long communal table, custom globe lights, a mirrored back splash and reclaimed oak flooring.
Partnered with Taylor Oswald, an 11-year veteran of Walla Walla winemaking, the two Kansas City-transplants partnered to "craft responsibly produced wines that reflect the potential for elegant and balanced wines from this singular place," Bergman and Frost describe on their winery's website.
