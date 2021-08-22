A couple of Walla Walla wineries, Bledsoe Family Winery and Gramercy Cellars, recently teamed to open a tasting room in downtown Seattle.
Four Eleven Wine Lounge opened July 13 in the city’s Pioneer Square, with selections from both portfolios.
The bar is said to be each winery’s first foray into the western side of the state. It features a bottle shop, a club program and a menu of small plates that includes charcuterie, tin fish, cheeses and other light fare.
It is open six days a week, closed on Mondays, and reservations are recommended. However, bar and patio seating is still possible on a first-come, first-serve basis.