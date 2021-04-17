Washington Winegrowers Association selected Sadie Drury for the Erick Hanson Memorial Winegrape Grower of the Year.
The Walla Walla winemaker, who manages eighth local vineyards including Seven Hills, was selected for her viticulture skills that provide impact in the vineyard and in the bottle.
Operations director of North Slope Management, Drury is involved with multiple wine growing organizations.
She sits on the board and technical committee for Vinea Sustainable Trust, serves as a member of the Washington Winegrowers Education Committee, and is on the Oregon Wine Standing Committee on Research. She has also been Washington Technical Chair for LIVE Certified (Low Input Enology and Viticulture).
Drury joined North Slope in 2013 by way of about five years with Ciel Du Cheval, a vineyard on Red Mountain in West Richland, where she climbed from 2008 intern to assistant manager.
Prior to her internship, Drury had attended the Walla Walla Community College Center for Enology and Viticulture in 2007.
Seven Hills is one of the vineyards Drury manages. The original vineyard and heart of SeVein, first planted in 1980, Seven Hills was one of the first commercial vineyards in the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA).
Norm McKibben purchased the 20-acre old block in 1994 and, in partnership with Gary Figgins, Marty Clubb, and Bob Rupar, expanded Seven Hills Vineyard to over 200 acres.
The three partnering wineries collectively utilize 50% of the vineyard fruit, selling grapes to more than 25 other premium wineries.
Drury, who has been passionate about agriculture since her first job at the age of 12 picking strawberries, has worked toward improving sustainable practices industry wide.
The Hanson award comes to Drury a year after she received the Bill Powers Sabbatical Award for 2020.
Managed by the Washington Wine Industry Foundation, the Powers award was named after one of the original “organic pioneers” in Washington state as he was known for growing sustainable vineyards.