Countless businesses in the Walla Walla Valley are still very short-staffed, more than a month after the end of federal unemployment benefits which had long been a boost for many the last 20 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobless workers have stopped receiving that $300-a-week from the federal government. The federal pandemic unemployment program offered additional money on top of each state’s particular unemployment compensation program and job-search guidelines.
Some states opted out early of the federal pandemic unemployment assistance ahead of its Sept. 6 end as a way to encourage job seekers to look for work. Neither the states of Washington nor Oregon withdrew early from the federal program.
Yet employers in many industries and states are still having difficulty recruiting employees to fill open job positions.
“I don’t know if people are still just holding out or … to be quite honest, I’m really not sure what the issue is at this point,” said Chris Goddard, of PGS Construction Group. “Everybody I talk to, other general contractors, they’re having a hard time. And it’s across all industries, it seems like, because I have friends that own other businesses.”
Similar hiring trouble was reported at Envision Custom Homes by Zedell Jackson.
A little more hiring has started happening in King County, according to The Seattle Times in its Oct. 9 story, but the end of the federal benefits may not have solved the regional labor shortage.
“I have an ad out right now offering good wages at the top end for this industry, especially for a small business, but I can’t seem to hire anybody,” Goddard said. “Obviously, Seattle is quite a bit different than our small town. I can’t put my finger on it quite yet. I’m sure we’ll start seeing it filter down, but it’s not happening soon enough.”
Some hiring has been going on here, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kyle Tarbet insists, though it’s been only a slight increase.
“It’s a much smaller scale here, but there’s definitely more people applying for jobs right now,” he said. “And there have been more (hires). I can’t quantify it exactly, but basically people have been compelled back to the workforce for whatever reason.”
In a cooperative effort to encourage job seekers now that federal benefits are gone, the Chamber partnered with the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, WorkSource Walla Walla and Key Technology to hold the Walla Walla Valley Job Fair last week at the First Street Plaza.
“We had 30 employers sign up to participate in the job fair,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation executive director Kathryn Witherington said. “All of them were in the professional realm so that’s education, health care, technology, government. All of those were looking to hire.”
Each participating company, on average, was looking to immediately fill 12 positions.
“We asked them, when they signed up, how many current vacancies they had,” Witherington said. “Of those 30 employers who participated, they had 363 current vacancies. That’s in the professional sphere. And that’s a week ago that they were hiring, so there’s a lot of jobs. I don’t think it’s eased up that much.”
However, the job fair may not have solved the labor crisis.
“It was interesting to see who came out,” Witherington said. “There weren’t a ton of people. It wasn’t a high quantity of those kinds of job seekers. The ones who were out were really highly qualified, so the employers I think found some really good employees from that, but it definitely wasn’t the volume of job seekers we had been hoping for.”
In the meantime, most local businesses are still desperate for workers.
Clarette’s Restaurant is no longer short on employees, according to payroll manager Sara Logsdon, but finding workers who will stick around has been a challenge.
“The turnover rate has been crazy,” she said. “We have gone through at least 15 employees since April. Whether they just choose to not show up, or it wasn’t the kind of work they were looking for, or they were fired due to circumstances.”
At least the overworked staff can finally rest a little bit.
“We are not currently short on employees, which has been amazing,” Logsdon said. “For the first time in a while, some of the veteran employees can actually have a day or two off each week.”
Baker Boyer Bank also reports more hires, though it was not the result of benefits ending.
“Baker Boyer saw an uptick in applicants and hiring in July and August, which aligned with our increased marketing efforts for career opportunities,” Vice President and Human Resources Director Levi Waggoner said. “Our data indicates this was the result of our increased marketing efforts for career opportunities and not the end of federal jobless benefits.”
Little else has changed around Main Street, according to Witherington.
“There’s still a huge demand for employees downtown,” she said. “Most of our businesses are still hiring.”
But that could be a positive for job seekers.
“The good news of this, at least on the hospitality side, is that the demand has returned so strong that we’re needing this many people,” Witherington said. “A year ago, we wouldn’t have been short-staffed just because there wasn’t the demand there. People were staying home, and we weren’t open at full capacity, so the fact that we’re able to be open at full capacity with high demand is driving this hiring surge. And that’s good news. But we now need the people to meet that demand.”
