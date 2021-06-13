Visibility is critical to any business, which has many wineries near the U.S. Highway 12 four-laning project concerned.
On its completion, many will no longer be seen by the majority of traffic between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities. The new road will run parallel to the current two-lane route, a little north of it.
Four-laning Highway 12 has been going on in bits and pieces for more than 20 years. Phase 7, just started recently, will bring about an 11-mile strip connecting Lowden (aka Frenchtown) with Nine Mile Hill near Touchet.
Construction is scheduled to finish the summer of 2023, leaving the final 10 miles west of the hill for Phase 8.
In the meantime, a few of the businesses on the current Highway 12 are bracing themselves for challenges that could come.
“We’re not thrilled about the new Highway 12 plans to pass behind L’Ecole, with the schoolhouse out of the line of sight of the road,” L’Ecole No. 41 Winery general manager Constance Savage said.
“The iconic schoolhouse is a big visual cue for incoming visitors to know they’re arriving into Walla Walla, and obviously a certain number of them decide — upon seeing the historic landmark schoolhouse — to stop in. We do expect there to be an impact in terms of impromptu visitors.”
Woodward Canyon Winery, which neighbors L’Ecole, shares similar feelings. They are two of the oldest wineries in the Walla Walla Valley, both having opened in the early 1980s, but Woodward Canyon co-owner Jordan Dunn-Small expects they may need to reach out with more advertising.
“We do have some concerns that we will see a decrease in walk-in traffic with the new highway, but we feel it will be minimal,” she said.
“Generally, we are seeing that many customers are planning and researching their visits in advance, so that coupled with good signage on the highway, makes us feel hopeful that we will continue to see steady traffic to our tasting room.
“We also have a strong group of wineries here on the west side, and with some concerted marketing efforts, we think we will be able to draw folks off the main highway to enjoy a slower pace visiting wineries along what will be the old highway.”
The current predicament might feel like deja vu for wineries on Old Highway 12, such as Reininger Winery and Cougar Crest. They would tell you Phase 6, completed in July 2010, was a nightmare resulting in a terrific drop in sales that took years from which to recover.
Phase 6 redirected most traffic between Walla Walla and Frenchtown, placing it over the hill behind them.
“It demolished our business,” Cougar Crest owner Debbie Hansen said, still upset after more than a decade.
She reported the first month’s revenues dropped to barely 25 percent its previous level.
“On top of that, this was happening right when the whole country was going through a depression.”
Reininger Winery took a similar hit and would need three years to recoup the losses, according to marketing director Abbie Clark, who joined the staff in 2015 but learned of the disaster after talking to owner Chuck Reininger.
Seemingly overnight, wineries on Old Highway 12 felt as though they had disappeared. Calls came in from tourists lost in search of them, said Hansen, adding they had to wait six months before they could get a Tourist Activities sign placed on the new highway. And that came with a $700-a-year price tag.
The name of the road added to the confusion.
“It was supposed to be renamed, but they just changed it to Old Highway 12,” Clark said. “And Google Maps was confusing it with state Route 124. Apparently, we were getting calls from people looking for us in Prescott.
“It took about six months for that to get cleaned up.”
Woodward Canyon and L’Ecole hope for better experiences. They support four-laning because they say the larger and safer freeway will boost tourism, in turn helping local businesses.
For the same reason, management at Reininger Winery and Cougar Crest also said they were in favor of the project despite their trouble with Phase 6.
It should help that Phase 7 is to bring about an interchange less than half a mile behind Frenchtown for easy access.
L’Ecole also recently launched a wine bar in downtown Walla Walla, and that could prove vital. Cougar Crest opened tasting rooms in Woodinville and Spokane after their troubles from Phase 6 and recently added another in Dundee, Ore. Hansen said those have helped them recover.
Visibility may always be critical.
“We hope and expect that a Tourist Attractions blue highway sign, indicating both Woodward Canyon and L’Ecole at the Lower Dry Creek Road exit, to help,” Savage said.
“Also, as you might imagine, part of our motivation to open the Heritage by L’Ecole Wine Bar was to reach people who don’t necessarily stop at the schoolhouse on the way into or out of town, and may otherwise not think of visiting us.”