The housing market in the Walla Walla Valley may have set new records for real estate companies the last two years, with homes sold at ever-increasing prices, but several local brokers fear their buyers will continue to face the frustrations of few options and bidding wars.
People used to start with hundreds of options when consulting a real estate agent in Walla Walla for the monumental, life-changing decision of home ownership. Together they could carefully narrow the list down to a more comfortable selection, and take their time to visit multiple offerings and weigh the possibilities.
But the many potential buyers right now are starting with barely 30 houses on inventory all together in what David Corbett, a longtime agent at Lloyd’s Insurance & Real Estate in downtown Walla Walla on South Second Avenue, referred to as a “dog-eat-dog world.”
“The buyers are the ones that I really get concerned about,” he said. “The demand is far exceeding the supply. Until that can be rectified or equalized, I think we’re going to continue to have this kind of behavior.”
His concerns come on the heels of a record-setting year of business. He started in Walla Walla real estate 35 years ago.
Last year may have been a banner year for Lloyd’s, but Corbett contends it’s been a seller’s market to an unfair extent.
“I love it, love it when I get to deal with a seller in this market,” Corbett said. “But when there’s a wonderful buyer from out of town — and I’ve got one right now that’s a new transfer here. They want to buy a house, they’ve got a couple of kids. They’re qualified under any other market, when there is enough inventory to choose from, that they would have an opportunity to buy a house.
“But when you got 30-some houses on the market, they just ... can’t compete, even though they deserve to. That’s the problem.”
Williams Team Homes, in downtown Walla Walla on East Alder Street, reports its January 2019 inventory at 195 homes. And that’s during the slower seasons. By June 2019, inventory was up to 253.
Limited inventory, combined with buyers motivated by low interest rates, has resulted in skyrocketing prices.
The price of the average house in Walla Walla County had gone up 26.6% in just one year during the third quarter of 2021, according to a report by the Washington Center for Real Estate Research. In other words, that’s an additional $80,000.
Columbia County prices went up 22.1% (about $45,000).
Both increases ranked in the upper third of Washington counties, with the state average at 18.5% nearly matching that of the country as reported Jan. 20 by The New York Times.
As expensive as rural area homes have become, they’re still less than half the price of those in King County.
Thus, homes in rural areas like Walla Walla County and Columbia County haven’t been lasting long on the market despite their escalating prices.
A frustrating supply-and-demand cycle ensues, with many buyers willing to shell out more and more money to make a purchase from an already small number of available homes.
“We’re at historic lows,” said Kyle Williams, co-owner of the family brokerage house. “We have been breaking the low inventory record every month for the last three years.
“The reason inventory is as low as it is is because the marketing time is so much shorter than the historical average. We’re looking at four to five days on the market before it goes pending. Once it’s pending, that home is removed from the inventory.
“There are more buyers than there are homes.”
Williams Team Homes also reported record-breaking business the last two years. While the inventory has shrunk, the number of closing sales is about the same — and at rising prices.
But at the same time, fears have grown of an unstable market.
“Our supply of inventory is driving prices up,” Kyle Williams said. “The National Association (of Realtors) quotes that six months is a healthy supply level of inventory. Right now, we have under a month of inventory.”
He doesn’t see this ending any time soon, even though interest rates have recently started ticking upward slightly.
Brenda Williams fears the market remains challenging for buyers. One property could have four to five bidders — some offering cash.
“The inventory is so low, some people are waiting months to find a home that fits their needs, and if they have to compete with other buyers, they may not have the opportunity to purchase it,” she said. “A buyer, in a normal market, would be able to look through a number of houses, choose one that most fit their needs, and have the luxury of negotiating on the purchase price.
“Now, they’re having to pay full price or much more in a competitive market, and there’s still a chance their offer will not be accepted, so we’re on to the next house. They could make a number of attempts to purchase a home.”
Kyle Williams said he had a buyer make offers on five houses before they had one accepted.
It’s a battle that Corbett has waged for many of his clients at Lloyd’s.
“The frustration is tremendous because you may write an offer four to five times for a couple trying to buy a house, and they get into a bidding war that you just can’t win,” he said. “Sometimes you just can’t win depending on the type of loan they’re getting or the contingencies they have. It’s affecting a lot of agents that, albeit things are selling immediately, you better stand in line for that opportunity for that one piece of inventory that fits a number of people demands. All of a sudden, you have seven to eight offers on the table.
“At that point, you’re getting record-setting dollars for properties that have never reached those kind of highs. Now they’ve got a new benchmark to work off of.”
The outlook is bleak.
“As interest rates tick up, and the affordability factor for those who are borrowing money becomes a little tighter, then maybe that feeding frenzy of multiple offers might subside a little bit over time,” Corbett said. “I think that you could see maybe a little bit more of a normalization of the market.
“I have three buyers right now that would love to buy a house say for $350,000, give or take. There’s virtually nothing available for them to go look at on any given day. Once that house comes up on the market, we’re gonna have so many people wanting to see it that are in the same bracket. I just don’t feel like our inventory is building fast enough for the demand.
“In the foreseeable future, I do think it’s going to stay like it is.”
