Local officials unite in opposition to a recently proposed plan calling for the removal of four hydroelectric dams along the Lower Snake River.
Walla Walla County and Columbia County commissioners, port commissioners, Northwest Grain Growers and Walla Walla Valley representatives in the state legislature say the local repercussions would be devastating, pointing out that Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has admitted his plan is still “no guarantee” for salmon.
The Ice Harbor, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Lower Granite dams — all on the Snake River border of Walla Walla and Columbia counties, except for Lower Granite — would be breached, with their earthen berms removed, to let the river eventually run free in hopes of saving endangered salmon from extinction.
“This plan will only weaken and harm our county (and in doing so weaken our country), while doing little or nothing certain to address the issue of salmon recovery,” Walla Walla County commissioners stated recently in a letter to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, who already expressed her opposition to the plan.
Columbia County commissioners echoed similar frustrations in a statement released Feb. 16, about 10 days after Simpson unveiled his proposal.
Both elected bodies have also pointed out that Simpson announced his proposal without consulting several of the communities that depend on a navigable Snake River, even though he is said to have “held over 300 meetings with multiple stakeholders” in the development of his plan.
“As the elected body representing the people of Columbia County in the 5th Congressional District of Washington, we can state unequivocally that we have never been contacted by the congressman or his office in regards to this matter,” the commissioners wrote, “nor have we heard from any other elected body in our region about efforts to contact them.”
The dams went up in the 1950s and ‘60s to enable shipping through a portion of the Snake River from Lewiston to the Tri-Cities.
They have also provided power, flood control and irrigation to one of the world’s most important agricultural regions.
But at the same time, they have been blamed for decades of declining salmon populations, and endless litigation for their removal has ensued.
Simpson ignited another uproar in early February with his proposal: a $34 billion plan that would breach the four dams starting in 2030, replace hydroelectric energy with power from other sources and reconfigure irrigation, river navigation and flood control.
McMorris Rodgers responded by calling the plan “fiscally irresponsible,” and Walla Walla Valley representatives in the state legislature have thrown down their gloves.
Sen. Perry Dozer, R-Waitbsurg, said it’s “ridiculous.”
Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, stated, “Removing these dams is the most counterproductive action I can imagine.”
Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, said, “If Rep. Simpson is concerned about fish passage, he should look at those nine dams in Idaho that are prohibiting the very salmon he is trying to protect.”
All four Lower Snake River dams have fish passage, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has improved over the years, Klicker added.
Port of Walla Walla officials argue that Simpson’s plan would bring about economic devastation, not to mention serious danger to local highways.
“The Columbia, Snake River system is vital for our agricultural producers to get their products to the world marketplace,” Port Commissioner Ron Dunning said.
“If the Lower Snake River dams were breached, then trucking and rail would be the main conduit to the ports on the West Coast. This would put a heavy load on our already overburdened rail and highway systems.”
A past dam removal study estimated more deaths as a result of car accidents on the roadways with the increased traffic, Sen. Dozier said.
Meanwhile, Northwest Grain Growers CEO Chris Peha is irked by the economic woes that would result from breaching the dams.
“Our 2,300 members depend on the river system to move over 75% of the grain that is grown in our draw area that spans parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” Peha said. “The river system creates the most reliable, economical, safe and environmentally friendly mode of transportation in the region.”
Peha added: “The loss of the dams would also render several of our key shipping facilities useless in their current location. They were built along the river for a reason, and without the use of loading the barges, those facilities would need to be torn down and rebuilt along rail lines in different locations at a massive cost.
“There are all of these issues that have long-lasting consequences that our region would bear and a one-time payment wouldn’t even begin to cover those costs.”