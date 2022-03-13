The end of mask mandates at schools and businesses in Washington and Oregon on Saturday, March 12, came about two years after the initial COVID-19 outbreak reached the Walla Walla Valley and turned life upside down.
March 2020 was also around the time when several local residents chose to use a room inside their house for homemade mask assembly, making thousands to help protect the many people left naked against the contagious coronavirus while most available masks went to emergency workers on the front line.
Bigger mask-making operations around the country are now going out of business, according to a report March 5 in The New York Times, but profit wasn’t really on the minds of those two years ago in a more health-conscious Walla Walla Valley effort.
Nonie Petrie, of Walla Walla, sewed thousands of reusable masks in her living room on fold-out tables taken from the garage, and she donated more than a quarter of them for free.
Usually, an adult-sized mask made by Petrie typically costs $7, and children’s go for $5.
“We probably ended up giving away 2,000 masks to those in need,” Petrie said. “One couple that came in had four kids, and they wanted to buy each of them a mask for every day of the week — but they could only buy five. I told them to just go ahead and pick out the rest so you all will have seven.”
Cheap, disposable masks would eventually return to stores from mass-production facilities, but Petrie kept getting requests.
“People traveling would call me up and ask if I still had any more, so I just donated them,” she said. “I also did up Christmas stockings with masks for my three great-grandsons that are in school, and we donated them as presents to each classmate. Each one of the stockings had a couple of masks child-size.”
Several others around the Valley were busy making masks in 2020.
Operation Face Mask was a community-wide effort, coordinated by Carol Lee and the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild.
“People donated money, they donated fabric, they donated their time, everything,” Lee said. “That was really a feel-good, fun project.”
Social media helped them spread the word, with Andrea Bland creating the Facebook group Walla Walla Face Masks.
Each mask took about 20 minutes to make, from start to finish, but from the network of local houses came thousands of them. Elastic was scarce at times, so masks were made to be tied around the ears.
Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spas, on West Rose Street, served as their distribution center.
“We got a lot of women who wanted to sew these, and then we got a lot of people to donate fabric, and then we had a lot of people requesting them — everything from the nursing homes, the VA, and even the fire department because the supplies were so short,” Lee said. “But as time went on, it just grew and grew.”
Former U-B staffer now retired columnist Annie Charnley Eveland, in her Etcetera column June 10, 2020, featured the Winchester family of Waitsburg, which spent over 700 hours sewing 2,000 masks shipped around the world and distributed for free.
“We’ve felt a civic and humanitarian duty, so we’ve tried to serve our community and our fellow man the best way we could find,” Skip Winchester said.
The family effort was also taking place in Prescott, at the home of Tawyna Richards. She estimates they made about 5,000.
“We were at it every single day, day and night,” Richards said. “My mother-in-law (Lois Winchester) would get up every morning at 5 a.m. to get us started, and then by the end of the day, we’re all at it.”
Shawna Calvert, of Weston, made masks in her kitchen and also delivered them to people in the community or mailed them to groups as far away as New York.
“The kids were out of school at the time, so we put them to work,” she said, adding that with other neighboring homes making masks they assembled around 1,000.
Two years later, even with masks mandates now lifted and some sense of normalcy returning to everyday life, the experience was unforgettable.
“You know, that was really encouraging to see so many different people step up like that,” Lee said.
