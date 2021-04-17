A number of Walla Walla Valley farmers markets, inviting local businesses and families to sell their produce directly to consumers, are preparing to open this spring with special health guidelines for vendors and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walla Walla's first Downtown Farmers Market of 2021 is scheduled to open Saturday, May 1, at the usual location adjacent to the bus transfer center, 106 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The weekly event is expected to happen there each Saturday through the summer.
“The market will look very different this year,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said. “There won’t be live music, tables for gathering or the other elements that make the market a community gathering place.
“While we hope to add more vendors and fun elements as the season continues, we’re prioritizing health and safety as we begin to reopen our community.”
Farmer markets have traditionally included booths offering hand-crafted products, but Downtown Walla Walla has announced its vendors will be limited to essential services only: food and supplies to maintain health, safety and sanitation.
Foot traffic is to be one-way, entering on Main Street and exiting on Rose Street, and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently at any of the four stations and practice social distancing.
Staff requests only one person per household at the market and that pets be left at home.
Likewise, the College Place Farmers & Artisan Market is to follow several health guidelines.
The first market is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at Lions Park, 801 SE Larch Ave., from 4-7 p.m., with one every Thursday through the summer.
Unlike Walla Walla, however, the College Place organizers have made plans to include live entertainment.
It's an outdoor market, and, "as such, the market will maintain a minimum 20 feet of physical distancing between artist/performers and the audience,” the event handbook states. “Stage equipment will be cleaned and sanitized between acts.”
Plans to limit vendors at College Place have been revised so the number will be determined by space available, according to the market guidelines, and booths will be placed at least 6 feet apart, with hand-washing stations provided.
Visitors are to enter the market on the south side of the Lions Club building, with staff monitoring the flow, and everyone is asked to wear masks..
“Customers who choose to not wear masks will be notified that vendors ‘have the right to refuse service and are encouraged to not serve customers or visitors who are not wearing face coverings,’” the event handbook states.
Plans for the 2020 Milton-Freewater Farmers Market haven't been announced online yet.