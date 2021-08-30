By Sept. 15 people can begin entering a local lottery for being or getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Aug. 30, announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates in the Walla Walla community.
With the support of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, the organization is asking local businesses to support the cause by donating towards the cash prizes, Chamber President Kyle Tarbet said in a news release.
The vaccine lottery campaign will run through Oct. 31. Prizes include 15 or more drawings of $1,000 each, Tarbet said, adding that the greater number of prizes will be awarded to the newly vaccinated, “to encourage an increase of vaccinations in our community.”
More details, including details about signing up, will be released next week.
The Chamber has raised $15,000 to give away so far and is asking for more businesses to join in donating money to help reach $30,000.
“The vaccine lottery is all about helping prevent deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 while boosting the recovery efforts of our economy,” Tarbet said. “The business community and local employers have suffered tremendously over the last 18 months. Preventing customers and employees from contracting COVID is critical to recovering from shutdowns and restrictions, which continue to threaten the viability of many local businesses, especially small businesses.”
Commitments to the lottery effort have come from Baker Boyer bank, Walla Wala Foundry, Banner Bank, Columbia REA, Key Technology, Walla Walla Clinic, Wheatland Village and Whitman College. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin also has contributed as a media supporter.
Rob Blethen, executive vice president at Baker Boyer, said the bank had success moving the vaccination needle with employees using a similar strategy and he’s hopeful cash awards will encourage more in the community to get vaccinated.
Businesses interested in helping fund the campaign can contact Tarbet at ktarbet@wwvchamber.com or 509-525-0850.