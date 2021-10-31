The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce has started accepting nominations for its 2021 Business Showcase Awards.
They include Start-up Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Duane Wollmuth Catalyst Award, Agribusiness of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, “Women in Business, Woman of Influence Award”, Workforce Development, and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Nomination forms at wwvchamber.com are due Nov. 12. All information is confidential.
The showcase will be a virtual format with an eight-part video series premiering the first week of December.
