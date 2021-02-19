Veronica Medina, manager at Wingman Birdz + Brewz, said area restaurant leaders had been bantering about which of them had the warmest dining options before Sunday’s announcement that Walla Walla would be moving into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, Roadmap to Recovery.
“I was relieved that people could be comfortable and that my employees wouldn’t have to be cold anymore,” Medina said.
Wingman opted to offer indoor dining by opening large garage doors on one side of the restaurant to meet the state’s requirements in the months leading up to Sunday. The new rules allow them the close the doors, but their capacity limit remains at 25%.
“We left the garage doors open even at 20 degrees outside, so it got pretty cold in here,” Medina said.
Wingman is one of many Valley businesses with owners and staff excited about the shift to looser restrictions after Walla Walla and the five other counties in the South Central region entered Phase 2 last Sunday.
That announcement on Valentine's Day came as the state found incorrect admissions data from Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla that prevented the county from moving forward earlier in the week.
But the state will reevaluate regions every two weeks, meaning the South Central area will need to meet benchmarks to avoid moving back into Phase 1. The region must hit three of the state’s four metrics: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous 14 day period; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
In the meantime, Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, said the change has brought new hope to struggling local businesses.
“Spirits are definitely up. In terms of the business cycle, the winter months are usually very quiet anyhow, so not having indoor activities is just another challenge on top of that,” Witherington said.
The changes particularly pertain to those in the food and beverage, recreation and entertainment industries. But Witherington said there’s still a long way to go until changes are meaningful for certain types of businesses.
“Until we have live music back in Walla Walla, this change won’t have much effect on local entertainment,” she said.
Valley movie theaters remain closed, as well as most performing arts centers, although venues are allowed 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less, under the new rules.
Indoor recreation facilities such as gyms and yoga studio are cheering the move. They can now enjoy the bump to 25% capacity.
The YMCA in Walla Walla opened its racquetball courts this week and expanded the number of people who can use its pools and fitness centers.
Karen Hedine, CEO at the Walla Walla YMCA, stressed the importance of sports and recreation for the wellbeing of the community.
“We were delighted to be able to welcome more people back to the Y, especially in these times of isolation and lack of socialization — this is a as much about the mental and the social aspects of health as it is the physical,” Hedine said.
“As far as moving back into Phase 1, I think we've got so good at pivoting as needed when needed. We've got incredible procedures in an outstanding team, so we are prepared for whatever comes," she said.
Kyle Tarbet, president and CEO of the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commence, said he’s excited for what the changes will mean for Walla Walla businesses, but that it’s not time to get too relaxed.
“The vaccine rollout is another big piece of this. We need to be able to get more vaccines and distribute those quickly and hopefully move on to the next tier — that’s going to be key to reopening,” he said.
“We’re encouraging people to take precautions such as wearing your mask, continuing to protect yourself and limiting who you interact with. Lastly, shop locally to support our locally owned and operated businesses,” he said.