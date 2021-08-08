Many businesses in the Walla Walla Valley still face questions about their immediate future, even after the state reopened June 30.
Talk of life getting “back to normal” is heard everywhere, particularly as the COVID-19 disaster continues into its 17th month. Yet is a return to pre-pandemic days even possible for many local offices forced to implement remote work or rely on Slack and Zoom to keep the dwindling number of employees they could afford?
Several local business managers shared their views and new practices.
“Right now, it is difficult to say what normal will look like going forward,” said Edi Dirkes, the human resources director for Key Technology on Avery Street in Walla Walla.
“While many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for the public, the responsibilities of the employer to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees have not changed.”
Businesses might be better off adapting to a different world, Rob Blethen, vice president of Baker Boyer Bank believes, and not so much waiting for a return to what they are accustomed.
“Honestly, I am not sure the world will ever be back to what it was before COVID, and Baker Boyer is no different,” he said. “But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
As with most businesses, the pandemic forced Baker Boyer to alter much of its operations. An increasing number of clients now handle their transactions digitally, Blethen reported, adding that the feedback has been positive with the process being faster and more convenient.
The same goes for Land Title of Walla Walla and its real estate office downtown on Main Street.
“The changes that were accelerated, overall, are going to make for a better customer experience,” manager Phil Wasser said.
“Not everybody can take time off from their job to come to a traditional signing. Those options that are now available due to COVID and the governor’s remote online authorizations are making closing a real estate transaction easier for the customer and more convenient for them overall.”
Land Title kept its office going during the pandemic as essential, according to Wasser. The company took measures to maintain social distancing. He said those remain in place.
Nevertheless the real estate business flourished in 2020, he said, perhaps with the help of healthy practices.
Concurrently, home mortgage interest rates are at historic lows — in the single digits for those who qualify for the best rate.
“Initially, people were nervous,” Wasser said. “They were scared, so we did our best to mitigate that. (We) offered curbside signings, remote notaries, traveling notaries who would come to their house if they needed to.
“2020 real estate was one of the bright spots. We were lucky enough to keep everybody safe throughout it.”
Surviving the pandemic forced the real estate business to adjust, and Wasser applauded its flexibility.
“Like I said, overall, even though COVID was a horrible thing, the accelerated change in this industry is a good thing,” he said. “And it was happening anyway; it just wasn’t being adopted so quickly by everybody until that forced everyone’s hand.”
Bank employees, meanwhile, have slowly been brought back to their offices. Likewise, lobby hours have been expanded for more in-person service.
Blethen, however, admits that about half of Baker Boyer employees continue to primarily work from home. That makes for an office environment that is “more quiet than normal,” he said.
In the meantime, planning is underway for some permanent remote or hybrid options.
“Most importantly, COVID has taught us that being flexible with many of our employees, in regard to working from home, works,” Blethen said. “There are a lot of positive outcomes that we would not have considered possible if it weren’t for going through this traumatic event.
“While our long-term goal remains to get to a new normal as quickly as possible,” he added, “through the pandemic, we have all learned to be increasingly flexible and are embracing the new capabilities that have been introduced into the workplace and for our clients.”
As for Key Technology, several of its local employees continued to work on site throughout the pandemic as they manufactured equipment essential to the food-processing supply chain.
Key adopted the strict safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as those from state and county health departments, and those measures aren’t going away anytime soon.
“We are still performing daily health screenings, asking employees to stay home if they feel ill, and maintaining social-distancing protocols whenever possible,” Dirkes said.
“What has relaxed is if an employee is fully vaccinated, they don’t have to wear a mask at work. If a fully vaccinated employee is exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive, they do not have to quarantine, although we do ask them to wear a mask.”
Meanwhile, some Key staff continues to work from home. That could become permanent.
“We are in the process of determining our return-to-work plan for remote employees,” said Dirkes.
“Some of our positions are better served if they can collaborate with team members in the same physical environment, like engineering and manufacturing, while other functions do not require the same level of in-person interaction.
“Whatever we decide to do, in the end, we will be focused on what is best for our customers, our employees and meeting the needs of our business,” he said.