Walla Walla County boasts the state’s third-lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%, according to the latest figures released by the Employment Security Department.
But the labor shortage continues for many businesses in the Walla Walla Valley, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19’s omicron variant during the economic lull that follows the holidays has seen a few business owners electing to temporarily shut down operations in an effort to protect their employees as well as the community.
TMACS, a restaurant in downtown Walla Walla on North Colville Street, announced Jan. 8 on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice.
Brasserie Four, another restaurant nearby on East Main Street, closed Jan. 12 with plans of reopening Tuesday.
“We’re just playing safe,” TMACS owner Tom Maccarone said. “We’ve got a couple of people that didn’t feel good, so I said until we know in which direction everyone is going, it’s not worth risking.”
More temporary shutdowns are likely, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said, amid the latest outbreak attributed to its highly contagious omicron mutation.
Small businesses nationwide have been crippled.
Hospitals have been overwhelmed with the number of COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling in one week, creating a tremendous backlog that forces everyone to wait longer for the official results that confirm whether the virus was transmitted.
Making safety first
Though all employees at TMACS had been vaccinated against the virus, management stated in its Facebook post, some had been exposed to the virus. Awaiting test results, closure was a cautionary move.
“We made the decision that until we knew for sure 100% that you do or don’t have it, we drew a line in the sand: We’re not going to risk it; it’s not worth it,” Maccarone said. “For the safety of the employees, for the safety of customers, for the safety of everyone.”
Safety is top priority, above business, at TMACS right now. Management is willing to wait for official test results.
“No home kits, no home tests,” Maccarone said. “It’s got to be done at the old (Walla Walla General Hospital) or the (Walla Walla County Department of Community Health) on Rose Street, and have an actual test done. Until we know for sure that everyone’s tests are negative, we won’t reopen.”
Same for Brasserie Four.
“We’re just taking the safe route,” owner Jamie Guerin said.
Meanwhile, the Dayton branch of Banner Bank closed for three days last week.
It was due to a staff shortage, according to Banner Bank Vice President of Communications Kelly McPhee, but she said that can result from COVID-19 exposure at any branch.
“There are some new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) quarantine rules that were in effect last week,” McPhee said.
“Now it’s all employees, regardless of vaccination. It sometimes means we don’t have enough employees left to fully operate a branch, so employees are coming from other nearby branches and offices so we can keep a branch open in the midst of these challenges.”
The problem comes when an already shorthanded Banner Bank workforce gets stretched too thin across its 178 locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.
There are now about 150 job openings within the company, McPhee reported, and applications have only trickled in.
She applauded many of the existing employees for their “Herculean” creativity and flexibility in dealing with the challenges forced on them during the pandemic.
“When there is a direct exposure, we have to follow those CDC quarantine rules,” McPhee said.
“First, we meet the sanitation and cleaning requirements. Then we look and say we may have to scale back the services for a few days, like only operating the drive-up because it takes fewer employees. But if we can’t meet that, only then do we think about closing the branch completely — and we do that for as few days as possible.”
Unemployment low despite setbacks
Worker shortages have continued to hurt local businesses even as Walla Walla continues to report a dramatic drop in unemployment to the point this area is slightly ahead of King County’s 2.9% for November.
After more than doubling in one month at the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in April 2020 to 12.5%, the Walla Walla rate has plummeted to the lowest of records dating back more than 30 years. On average, it has been 5.5%.
Unemployment rates are dropping nationwide.
The three lowest rates in Washington currently neighbor each other in southeast corner of the state with only Asotin County at 2.2% and Whitman 2.4% ahead of Walla Walla.
Columbia County isn’t far behind right now at 3.2%.
“It’s insane,” Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson exclaimed.
But the labor shortage is occurring with low unemployment rates in significant part due to the aging local population, regional labor economist Ajsa Suljic stated, with more and more people retiring from the workforce of an already sparsely populated county.
Little population growth in Walla Walla County doesn’t help, with a 3.4% increase from 2010 to 2019 compared to the state at 13.2%.
And its labor force participation rate, which has only 57.2% of locals at least 16 years old working or actively looking for work, is under the state average of 65%. King County leads at 70.3%.
“What we’re hoping for is an increase in the number of people active in the labor force,” Suljic said. “What should be happening, we hope, is for us to see that rate go up.”
Meanwhile, the pandemic puts this generation of businesses to unprecedented tests.
“We have to think about the balance of protecting our employees and our clients with our core business operating model,” Banner Bank’s McPhee said.
“Why are we in business? We’re in business to serve our clients when they want to make a deposit or get a loan. For a restaurant, why are they in business? For a grocery store, why are they in business? All of us have core values we never had to question before COVID.
“Now, we’re balancing what our employees need. We never want to put their safety and health at risk. That’s a line you can’t cross, and sometimes that impacts service.”
Local businesses have been active in protecting employees throughout the pandemic.
Big House Brew Pub, on South Palouse Street, chose to shut down completely last November after an employee had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
“That just sets such a good example of how to look out for your staff and your business and also your community,” Witherington said.
“That’s why I won’t be surprised if more things like these follow. When these places come out and do this, it’s showing amazing leadership to other businesses and other community entities that are dealing with this.
“We want people to spend money and shop local, but first and foremost, we want all of our people to be safe. I imagine there’ll be more closures, and we’ll get through them the way we’ve gotten through everything COVID.”
