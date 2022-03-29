Walla Walla Toyota, in partnership with the The Salvation Army Walla Walla, is having its third annual Day of Service providing food boxes to families in need during spring break this year.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, April 4.
Food boxes will be packed by Salvation Army staff with enough food to feed a family of four, for a week.
This event will be a drive-up service, and boxes will be placed into vehicles by Walla Walla Toyota staff.
Food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for eligible families.
Food insecurities can be a challenge for families during spring break because access to school breakfast and lunch meals are not available, according to the release.
Families interested in receiving a grocery box should contact The Salvation Army at 509-529-9470 or by email at monica.smith@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Walla Walla Toyota is located at 606 N. Wilbur Ave.
