Ten different local high schools have each received $2,000 from Walla Walla Toyota through its Support Our Schools fundraiser, the dealership recently announced.
For each vehicle sold at the North Wilbur Avenue lot during September, $100 was donated to a school of the buyer’s choice.
The schools chosen by customers included Walla Walla High School, McLoughlin, College Place, Lincoln, DeSales Catholic, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Touchet, Dayton, Waitsburg and Prescott.
In the end, the dealership stated, $20,000 was divided equally among the selected schools.
