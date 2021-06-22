The Walla Walla sweet onion harvest has arrived. Walla Walla sweet onion farmers saw an early June crop that is expected to last through late August.
Walla Walla sweet onions are grown by about 20 farmers across roughly 500 acres in Walla Walla County and northeastern Oregon.
Sarah McClure, co-owner of Walla Walla Organics with her husband Dan McClure, reported that her harvest began the week of June 14. About one-third of the farm’s overwinter onions have been harvested, with another round of harvesting to begin Tuesday, June 22. McClure explained how early crops can be beneficial in making sure their onions are in-store by July 4, a peak time for customers.
“Often we are not even close to starting harvest until about now,” said McClure. “Our goal is always to harvest onions and get them packed into the store for the Fourth of July because that's the window you have to hit. If you don't hit that window, you never catch up, and those are bad years where your revenue expectations are never what they need to be.”
Michael Locati, owner of Locati Farms, also reported an early harvest beginning date of Friday, June 4. Locati Farms began shipping Walla Walla sweet onions Monday, June 7.
“The crop itself is yielding very well, so I’m pretty happy with it considering all the dry conditions and crazy spring and summer we’ve had,” Locati said.
The demand for Walla Walla sweet onions has started to expand nationally. Keystone Produce, a division of Progressive Produce, has started packing Walla Walla Sweet Onions and local growers are seeing demand extend outside of the typical local market
“We’ve actually sent some of our onions to Florida and over to the east coast already, which doesn't necessarily normally happen, so that's exciting,” McClure said.
McClure described what a perfectly-grown sweet onion should taste like. Walla Walla sweet onions are considered sweeter than the typical yellow storage onion, but they should not be too sweet.
“They're crisp, crunchy and they’re sweet, but with a sweet onion you’ve got to be really careful because if you get them too sweet then they’re kind of tasteless,” said McClure. “But, if you don't get them sweet enough, then they kind of have that sharp bite in the back of your mouth after you swallow them.”
Walla Walla Organics are the only certified organic Walla Walla sweet onions in the world. They can be found locally at Hayshaker Farm, Frog Hollow Farm and Welcome Table Farm.
Enriquez Farms began selling their Walla Walla Sweet onions Friday, June 18. Their onions are being sold locally for $10 for 10 lbs and $20 for 25 lbs.
Castoldi Family Farms sold their first bags of Walla Walla sweet onions at the Walla Walla Downtown Farmers Market Saturday, June 5. Their onions continue to be sold at the Saturday farmers market.