COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla coffee spot Hot Mama's Espresso has officially broken ground on a new location in College Place, owners announced Thursday, Feb. 10, on social media with a picture of the vacant lot soon to be under construction.
Plans are for the new place to open in May at 900 College Ave., occupying the space that had been Classy Chassy car wash, next door to Windshield Doctor.
Expansion comes with business flourishing at the Walla Walla location on West Pine Street, where it all started in 2008.
"I'm pretty stoked about this," Hot Mama's co-owner and Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry said.
"We've been looking at expanding the last couple of years. We've really liked College Place and how it's been growing so much. We had to get the permits and everything in order, and now we're excited to be a part of that, a part of their growth."
The College Place location will be dubbed Hot Mama's Espresso Station No. 2, with the original on West Pine as Hot Mama's Espresso Station No. 1.
Otherwise, customers will get all the original flavors and fun associated with Hot Mama's, Mayberry said.
"Business has been really good, even through COVID, so we're going to continue our themes and fundraisers," Mayberry said. "That's always been a big part of our business. We appreciate what this community does for us, so we love giving back to the community."
Station No. 2 should be up and running by the start of summer, Mayberry said, with hopes that construction goes smoothly.
"We've already got all the machines," Mayberry said. "I was worried about how long it would take to get the place equipped because of all the shortages you keep hearing about, but that's not the case at all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.