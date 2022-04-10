Beehive Cut & Color Bar, 126 E. Main St., is trying to take the sting out of its impact on the environment.
The Walla Walla business has announced that it is now a Green Circle Salon.
Green Circle Salons is a program that helps salons and spas recycle up to 95% of waste products they will create on any given day. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions and lower the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.
The Beehive is the first salon in Walla Walla to adopt the Green Circle Program, and owner and stylist Moira Conklin says it is a way for her to do her part for the environment and reduce waste.
“Our industry is one of the biggest producers of waste,” Conklin said. “It makes you feel good, in a small way, knowing that we are making a real difference lowering how much garbage we are creating.”
The combined waste that salons create across North America is staggering, generating up to 420,000 pounds of refuse each day.
Hair clippings alone stack up to 63,000 pounds, and aluminum foil pieces — used for hair coloring — will amount to a whopping 110,000 pounds of aluminum waste in a day.
According to the Green Circle Salons website, most recycling centers will not take aluminum foil with hair dyes on it, so salons have no other option but to dispose of the material.
Disposing of hair colorings and dyes, which contribute 42,000 pounds of excess liquids daily and is normally poured down the drain, is also challenging. Those chemicals often will find their way back into storm drains and ground water.
For Conklin, recognizing the impact her salon was having on the environment is a big reason she decided to become a Green Circle Salon member.
“Being a Green Circle Salon makes you a lot more aware of the waste you are producing at work and at home.” Conklin said. “I wanted to do something to help reduce the waste that our salon creates.”
Recycling, removal made easy
Green Circle Salons provides members with large bags and cardboard boxes used to capture 95% of the waste the salon produces.
Once the box is filled, it is shipped to a recycling center partnered with Green Circle Salons. Conklin said she ships her boxes four times a month.
“We have drastically reduced our trash,” the local business owner said. “Before, our dumpster would get so full it would be overflowing. Now we barely even use it.”
The Beehive serves about 800 clients per month, generating 6,000 pounds of salon waste that now will not find its way to the landfill. That is 72,000 pounds annually.
Conklin, who is from Portland, Oregon, moved to Walla Walla with her husband in 2013 and started working at Beehive Salon immediately. In 2017, she became the owner of Beehive, and this May will mark her fifth anniversary as owner.
She started the Green Circle Salons program last October and has had positive response from both her clients and her staff.
Conklin’s hope is that other salons in the area will see the benefits and also become members.
“We knew there was a need, and we knew there were other solutions for us,” Conklin said. “We feel proud of what we are doing, and we love having that conversation with our clients who think it is also very cool.”
The Beehive also uses environmentally friendly products, some of which Conklin says can only be found at her salon including R+CO and Oribe brands.
Environmental impact
Green Circle Salons was created by beauty industry leaders and was founded in Montreal, Canada, in 2009 with the goal of helping salons and spas go green, gain clients and save money.
They have over 16,000 members.
Green Circle Salons is partnered with recycling and chemical waste facilities, clean energy producers and bio-composite plastic producers to repurpose recycled waste in a variety of different ways, according to their website.
Hair clippings, for example, are composted with other organic waste to make new plastic products.
Hair coloring can be turned into clean energy or separated into water and oil. The water is cleaned and returned to the water system, and the oil is blended into fuel.
Metals are melted into aluminum sheets or ingot bars and used to make new products like car and bicycle parts.
Single-use items such as nail files, waxing strips, cotton swabs and personal protective equipment can be turned into clean, renewable energy, and plastics from shampoo bottles are broken down and shredded to create more plastic bottles.
According to the company, nearly 1.3 million pounds of beauty waste products was kept out of landfills and waterways last year by members. And nearly 8.6 million pounds were recycled since it was established in 2009.
