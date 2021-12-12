TMACS brings on Tom Uberuaga new general manager
Tom Uberuaga has returned to the Walla Walla dining industry as the new general manager at TMACS, a downtown lunch and dinner restaurant at 80 N. Colville St.
Uberuaga, a native of Poulsbo, Washington, has spent the last 10 years in upstate New York. But before that, while in Walla Walla, he managed several local restaurants.
“TMACS continues to grow, and bringing Tom Uberuaga on as general manager will continue to help us elevate our customer experiences,” TMACS ownership partner Tom Maccarone stated in the news release.
“Tom brings with him an extensive background in hospitality that will be an integral part of our continued growth and success.”
— From U-B reports
