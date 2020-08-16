Flight operations at the Walla Walla Regional Airport still have plenty of thrust, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, passenger flights have far fewer travelers on board — some flights have even taken off with zero passengers this year.
The airport’s commercial passenger service provider, Alaska Airlines, recently told 1,600 employees in Washington state to get ready for layoffs this fall.
In general, aviation has been hit hard — but general aviation hasn’t tailed off in quite the same way at the local airport.
July saw a 70% increase in operations over last year, according to data from the Port of Walla Walla.
The airport had 4,278 flight operations in July compared to 2,511 during the same month a year prior.
“It’s been a few years since we cracked the 4,000 operations (per) month mark,” airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund said. “So this was a very good sign for the aviation industry and the airport.”
In contrast, numbers in April 2020 were down 68% from 2019. The complete swap in numbers shows that people are still using the airport, but the data aren’t quite as clear into why that happened.
One factor may be the addition of what’s known as a fixed-based operator, commonly shortened to FBO among pilots and staff. Gorge Aviation Services has been leading general aviation service at the airport for about 16 months now, and Port Commissioner Kip Kelly said its impact should not be taken lightly.
“Before that, we didn’t actually have an FBO for over a year,” Kelly said. “Nobody really to provide those types of service to pilots. So after this length of time, the word’s out that you can get any kind of service that you need in Walla Walla ... and they do deliver good service.”
Kelly himself is an instrument-rated pilot who just stepped onto the board of commissioners after being elected last year. He said having a company that provides fueling, charter service, car rentals, aircraft maintenance and more provides a boon to the airport’s operations.
Even at the beginning of this year, before COVID-19 became a harsh reality, the airport was seeing above average numbers, likely thanks in part to Gorge. February saw a 136% increase in flight operations from 2019 to 2020, although February 2019 did have bad winter weather, once again showing the difficulty in determining why numbers fluctuate.
Gorge Aviation Manager Rolf Leirvik said business has been just fine after the teetering months of March and April. Things began to take off again around June 1.
“I think we expect it’s going to continue to go back to not only where it was, but even exceed that,” Leirvik said.
While he had high hopes for a bounce-back in aviation, things are still a bit up in the air.
“We, like any small biz, you’re not sure what’s gonna happen with the virus or the government the next day,” Leirvik said. “(But) as an industry, people feel safer in a private chartered aircraft than an airline.”
Leirvik said he sees plenty of new customers hopping on charter flights. People who may normally fly first class are foregoing crowded terminals and plane cabins for personal flights, he said.
“The charter industry is starting to see tremendous growth,” Leirvik said. “I think there’s a good chance that’s gonna grow quite significantly over time.”
Some days, Leirvik said he’ll note more than a dozen of their rental car fleet lined up ready to pick up passengers.
So even though he estimates business is down about 25% from last year, the market is beginning to shift as travelers find new ways to venture.
Gorge is also adding more hangar space soon for a long waiting list of private fliers in the Walla Walla Valley, and others who are wanting to move their planes to the region, Leirvik said.
One of the other common operators is the flight school for Walla Walla University, which operates at the airport.
University flight instructor Matthew Toelke said the numbers at the school have climbed over the years and flight operations were slightly higher this summer over last summer.
“The real driver in a lot of those (July) numbers is Walla Walla University,” Kelly said. “Their program is pretty darn robust right now, in terms of the number of students and the like that are flying there. ... They’ve been hammering it pretty darn hard.”
Leivrik also said flight training at Gorge Aviation has been holding good numbers.
New pilots are in a unique scenario. Travel may be ready to bounce back in the next couple of years, and when it does, they may not be fighting much headwind when entering the workforce.
Pilots are required by U.S. law to retire by age 65 — it used to be 60 until a law was passed in 2007, extending it to 65. That means that some pilots who may have already been on the verge of retirement may possibly decide to retire early, or they may be furloughed into retirement, depending on the company.
At any rate, piloting is a high turnover job market. A 2016 report from Boeing predicted that forced retirement would ground 42% of pilots by 2026. Now, that may not be as big of an issue.
“Until the pandemic hit, the global need for airline pilots was in the multiple hundreds of thousands,” Kelly said. “There was just a grotesque shortage of commercial pilots.”
Just two years ago, the industry had been thought to be at a critical point with air travel expected to double in coming years and pilot availability dropping by 30%, according to the FAA.
Now, across the globe, pilots are facing layoffs as a result of decreased commercial traffic. So is it a good thing that many are still seeking piloting as a profession?
It depends on what field you want land in.
Kelly and Leirvik said companies like FedEx and UPS are soaring right now as online shopping shipments skyrocket.
Locally, Life Flight announced intent to establish a base in Walla Walla, which Kelly estimated could lead to four full-time pilot jobs.
Skoglund said there are multiple areas airports can be utilized, especially in a diverse economy like Eastern Washington’s — cargo planes, passenger planes, medical services, law enforcement operations, fighting wildfires, flight training, agriculture operations, charter flights and hobby flying.
“Airports and the aviation industry provide a valuable economic resource to a community, state, nation, worldwide,” Skoglund said.
Even though wine weekends, alumni reunions and parent weekends at local colleges aren’t happening, the Walla Walla Regional Airport has found perhaps inadvertently a few ways to keep buzzing.
Although there is one downside to the increased flight traffic.
Skoglund reported last week to Port commissioners about increased noise complaints from Valley residents.
Kelly said such complaints are inevitable sometimes because pilots love taking off early in the morning.