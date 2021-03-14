The Walla Walla Association of Realtors, on North Second Avenue, will merge with Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the Kirkland-based company announced March 2 in a release.
A clear majority of local brokers favored the merger, according to 2020 Walla Walla Association of Realtors President Scooter Johnson in the report.
"In addition to offering sellers much broader exposure of their properties, NWMLS provides an array of innovative products and services, including customizable reports to assist member brokers in serving their clients," Johnson said in the release.
Phillip Provost, the 2021 Walla Walla Association of Realtors president, noted several gains with joining NWMLS.
"Its state-of-the-art showing appointment scheduling service, online forms, virtual showing options/settings and continuously updated COVID-19 resources have been particularly helpful during the coronavirus pandemic," Provost stated.