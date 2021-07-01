Walla Walla was ready when the state officially reopened Wednesday, June 30, after more than a year of chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual ghost town this winter, downtown Walla Walla had gradually been buzzing for weeks prior to Wednesday. And most people downtown had already shed their masks — they were more concerned about the hazardous heat wave and another day scorching well over 100 degrees.
“It’s just too hot,” said Jennifer Goodwin, a barista at Coffee Perk on South First Avenue. “It’s been really busy here the last couple of weeks, and we’ve had a lot of people sitting out in the plaza — except for this week.”
Across the street, Julie Aichele had an even better view of the hub from Book and Game Company. Customers wandering their aisles inside the large, cool bookstore couldn’t help but linger.
“The heat outside is horrible,” she said. “But we have really good air conditioning, so we have a lot of people here. The AC is more a factor than anything.”
So, yes, it appears life is finally getting back to normal. For example, Maple Counter could once again make room for the customary lunch rush at its East Alder location with the occupancy limits and social distancing having been lifted.
Perhaps the official reopening Wednesday served more as a bookmark.
“Today didn’t really change much for us, and there’s still some uncertainty, but it feels really good to say we’re fully open again,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation executive director Kathryn Witherington said. “In many ways, it was really in the month of May, when the state said people who had been vaccinated didn’t have to wear masks anymore, that we started seeing this uptick in foot traffic here.”
The Walla Walla Valley may have been counting down to the Wednesday's reopening the last 10 weeks, ever since Gov. Jay Inslee announced June 30 as the target date, but they were still excited when the day finally arrived — almost like Christmas.
"This is so awesome, it feels like a gift," Witherington said.
After more than a year of often scary times, local businesses could at last breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday. It was a great day for everybody here.
"It's been like an ever-changing game," Aichele said at Book and Game. "But this community has supported us through all this. That's helped us, like no other, get through this. We greatly appreciate all the help we've gotten from the community so much."
"We suffered through a tremendous amount of stress over the past year," said Rachel Nagler, owner of Maple Counter on East Alder. "However we are grateful to have made it to the other side and to have customers back in our dining room."
"Everybody just seems to be in a better mood now," Goodwin said at Coffee Perk. "There's been a lot of people coming in and saying how nice it is to finally see all these people out and about doing things here."
The Walla Walla YMCA, on South Park Street, announced it is lifting most of its pandemic restrictions with a few exceptions. One is the requirement that those who have not been vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors.
Masks could remain required for a while at several places here.
Walla Walla Valley Transit announced that facial coverings will still be required due to the Federal Mask Mandate for public transportation. That comes while the seating capacity limit on vehicles has been lifted, but rear boarding will continue along with the barriers between seats.
However, after more than a year of the pandemic, this might be the new normal.
“We do still have some of our customers wearing masks, and as per the statewide regulation, we are keeping our unvaccinated employees masked,” Nagler said. “Some of our vaccinated employees still choose to wear their masks as well.”
Coffee Perk, as well as Book and Game, both also reported a mix of masked and unmasked customers.
“Every phase of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery has come with its share of guidelines, but we’re still waiting for them to tell us what all this means,” Witherington said. “Is our Farmer’s Market fully open? We’re still talking to the Public Health Department. There’s still people who only feel comfortable with masks, so this is a challenge.”
Nevertheless, much of Walla Walla couldn’t help but feel positive with Wednesday’s reopening.
“It almost feels like normal," Witherington said. "And I think people are going to really appreciate what’s normal for a while longer before we go back to taking it for granted.”