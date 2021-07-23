A new incentive to support Plaza Way-area businesses during road construction began Wednesday, July 21, known officially as the Plaza Way passport program.
The passport program aims to encourage shopping locally despite ongoing roadwork. The business plan has been created through a partnership with the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
To participate, residents can pick up a Plaza Way passport from any participating business or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office at 29 E Sumach St. The program will occur at participating businesses between Wednesday, July 21, and Friday, Aug. 13.
Participants should bring their passport with them every time they visit a Plaza Way business. An employee at each business location visited will stamp the passport. One stamp per business, per day, can be collected.
After visiting 10 participating businesses on Plaza Way, participants can drop off or mail in their passport to the Chamber of Commerce by Aug. 13 for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Plaza Way business of their choice.
The winner of the program chosen at random will be notified and selected by the Chamber of Commerce by Monday, Aug. 16.
President and CEO of the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce Kyle Tarbet explained that this program is based off the success of the 2019 "Open on Isaacs" campaign. This campaign promoted shopping locally even when stretches of Isaacs Avenue were closed due to construction.
"We're taking what was successful previously and applying it now," Tarbet said.
In the case of Plaza Way, Tarbet pointed out that the high number of anchor businesses in the area, including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies, is helpful in driving customer traffic. It's the local businesses that have competitors in areas outside of the detour that the program is attempting to lure customers into visiting.
"A lot of the folks who might just be going out for dinner, date night on Friday night or going to get their morning coffee, it's easier for them to just keep driving past and go to a different neighborhood," Tarbet said. "Those are the folks that we're really targeting; we're trying to get them to just take a little bit of extra time and continue supporting their favorite businesses."
The program is hoping to assist businesses in the area that have had to adapt to business challenges from the pandemic and now the accessibility challenges of road closures.
Local business owners "understand that it’ll be great to have a new road and better access, but in the meantime it's really hard on them," said Tarbet. "Especially coming out of COVID, now that we have restrictions lifted and they're able to actually do business, they're finding another inconvenience with road closures. They've been really helpful and willing to work together to help promote it."
Participants in the Plaza Way passport program must be 18 years or older to win, and there is a limit of one passport per person. Passports handed in before Aug. 13 will be eligible for weekly drawings every Friday.
The current participating businesses as of Thursday, July 22, include Postal Annex, Mama and Baby Supply, Number 1 Nails, Mike Stensrude-State Farm, Stone Hut Bar and Grill, A+ Dry Cleaners, Great Clips, Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt and Baker Boyer Bank. An updated list of participating businesses and more about the "Open on Plaza Way" campaign can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website.