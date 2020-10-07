By Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The city of Walla Walla has opened its grant application process for another $250,000 in assistance for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Grant recipients can receive up to $10,000, and eligibility criteria is broad with the hope of helping as many businesses as possible, the city said in a release today.
Eligible businesses must operate in the city of Walla Walla and have anywhere from 0 to 50 employees.
Those interested have one week to apply, the city announced.
The application window, which opened Tuesday afternoon, closes Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. and can be found on the city’s website in English and Spanish.
The city’s Finance Committee, along with representatives from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, will review the applications and aim to announce the grant recipients by the week of Oct. 26, according to the release.
Funding comes from the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars allocated to the city of Walla Walla from the state of Washington.
These grants are separate from the Port of Walla Walla’s recent Working Washington Small Business Grants 2.0 and an upcoming round of grants funded by Walla Walla County.
Those who apply for other grant funding will be eligible to receive a grant from the city of Walla Walla, but the previous funding allocations factor into the decision-making process.
Business owners with questions may contact Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain at 509-527-4540 or echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov.