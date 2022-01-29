Despite community outrage, city leaders say their hands are tied in the Bacon & Eggs streatery removal after thorough review of city boundary documents extending back over 160 years.
The Walla Walla City Council meeting got heated Wednesday night, Jan. 26, as many residents decried the impending removal of the outdoor dining area in front of Bacon & Eggs, at 57 E. Main St., slotted for Feb. 1.
Bacon & Eggs property owner, Michael J. Corliss, drew heavy criticism for his decision not to grant permission for the streatery to remain, with attendees calling the move shortsighted as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to prolong the pandemic and hit the hospitality industry especially hard.
City leaders said they are powerless to help the small business, and the mayor made an emotional public appeal to Corliss, who was not present at the meeting, to rethink his decision.
The parklet, another term for the outdoor dining area that extends into street parking spaces, has been an important source of revenue for Bacon & Eggs co-owners Michelle Giannunzio and Michelle Adams over the past year, they said.
“Thirty percent of our revenue comes from that deck,” said Adams during the public comment period of Wednesday’s meeting. “We barely got back what we lost in 2020.”
The handful of outdoor parklets, or streateries, installed in downtown Walla Walla in 2020 are part of a three-year city pilot project to provide these businesses with additional seating and bolster revenue and jobs with support from federal coronavirus funds.
Bacon & Eggs expected to reap the benefits of the dining solution until at least 2023, but a stipulation requiring landlord consent, added after the streateries were constructed, stopped them short.
“(The streatery is) not part of my long-term vision for Main Street or the property,” read a letter signed by Greg Flowers, who manages the building for Corliss, dated Dec. 15, 2021.
Giannunzio and Adams called on the City Council Wednesday to keep the parklet through the end of the grant period, but city officials said they had no power to act.
Community decries forcible streatery removal
Meeting-goers took turns at the lectern Wednesday night in support of the well-loved eatery, criticizing both the landlord and the city.
“Bacon & Eggs is one of our flagship restaurants. They are known nationally for their hospitality and their delicious cooking," said Walla Walla resident Vicky McClellan. "They have made an exemplary effort with their parklet, and I believe it is the most beautiful in town."
Walla Walla resident Mel Sorensen called the decision a waste of public funds.
“I might feel differently if the building owner had spent its own $15,000 to construct it, but that's not the case. The case is this was paid for by all of us … The building owner may want things to return to normal: we all do, for God's sakes. But things aren't normal,” said Sorensen.
Leroy Cunningham, a former Waitsburg City Council member and co-owner of the former Whoopemup Hollow Cafe in Waitsburg and downtown Walla Walla, called the decision discriminatory.
“Halfway through the game, you change the rules by giving Mr. Corliss the ability to tell one group of people they have to move their parklets, while the rest of the city will still have theirs. Now that’s an unfair advantage … The City Council should think about revisiting that,” Cunningham said.
“They (Giannunzio and Adams) worked their tail off to create this business," Cunningham continued. "And it's one of the best parts of downtown.”
Walla Walla resident Catherine Donlin shared Cunningham’s sentiments.
“I feel like I want to cry right now … I want you to add due process for a business owner to take on city hall and their landlord,” Donlin said.
‘You need to fix this’: Bacon & Eggs weighs in
In her Wednesday appeal to City Council, Adams took particular issue with the city for not asking permission from the landlords before installing the parklets at the start of the program.
“You guys have created a situation for us, as business owners, which is so outlandish. Now we're in sort of a fight with you guys and with the building owner, and we're just running a restaurant,” Adams said.
The pilot program was hurriedly put in place as an emergency measure during a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, and the streateries were quickly erected in the summer and fall of 2020.
In April 2021, the Walla Walla City Council specified that since the parklets were not built on city property but on city rights of way and private property, businesses needed to obtain consent from the building or property owner by Jan. 1, 2022, to keep them in place.
“It was an amateur move on your part. So it should have been done through building owners, they should have signed off on ‘I want the deck, I don't want the deck’ — this would have been avoided, all of this,” Adams said.
“But I really think there's a learning lesson here for all of you folks who make these laws for us. I feel very let down by all of you and disappointed that this couldn't have been handled differently … there's no finger pointing. But I think you guys are at fault for this disaster … you need to fix this.”
Darren M. Digiacinto, private attorney for Bacon & Eggs, said he thought the city had grounds to act. He argued that the stipulation for owner consent was added after the original program agreement by a resolution of the City Council.
“I believe it is well within the authority of this council, because that was a resolution, to amend that resolution, and to extend it as it was originally issued,” he said.
“The only reason to have owner approval added to something like that was discussed at that initial meeting under the hopes that well, we just hope it doesn't come up. Well, it has come up.”
City attorney: Why can’t the city intervene?
Walla Walla city attorney Timothy Donaldson said the city was in strong support of keeping the streatery in place, but that it lacks the authority to let it stay without building owner consent.
Here’s why, according to Donaldson:
In a six-slide presentation, Donaldson showed land records of the original township from the 1860s.
At this time, what is now known as the city of Walla Walla was federal land in the Territory of Washington.
The first township was purchased by the city in 1865, which extends from First Avenue, or what was then called First Street, westward. The city paid for this original township — for which Donaldson provided the receipt — and the township was patented to the city of Walla Walla, which therefore owned the streets.
Around the same time, Andrew Cain, a private resident, bought the patent for another stretch of federally owned land east of First Avenue, where Bacon & Eggs now sits.
Cain platted the township and dedicated the streets to the public. This means that while the property was privately owned, the streets could be used by the city through what’s called a public easement for transportation or incidental uses, such as power lines.
But Cain still retained total control of the dirt beneath the streets. When he sold the properties, each lot extended halfway into the middle of the streets to break up the land’s distribution. As deeds changed hands over the years, the property under the streets went with them.
So when Corliss bought the lot where Bacon & Eggs now sits, he gained the title to half of Colville Street and half of Main Street.
Because the parklet does not constitute a use that falls under the city’s public easement, Walla Walla needs the property owner’s consent to keep the streatery, Donaldson said.
But, Donaldson said, legal or not, Corliss shouldn't be putting pressure on a beloved downtown business.
“I think what the building owner is doing here stinks,” he said in the public meeting.
“I spent many, many days going through the old city records … to see if there was anything in our old city records that we might find to indicate that we had something more than an easement … it ended up that was just grasping at straws,” he said.
Responding to Digiacinto's criticism that the stipulation to seek owner consent was added after the streateries were already constructed, Donaldson defended the city’s decision.
City officials were operating under extreme urgency to put an expedited process in place to help businesses stay open at the height of the pandemic, he said.
‘Shortsighted and mean spirited’: Council members make public appeal to Corliss
All seven City Council members spoke out against Corliss' decision during the meeting, appealing to the property owner to reconsider his decision.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner appealed directly to Corliss, hoping to use the public, recorded platform to reach the landowner, who has yet to comment on the issue.
"Why? Why do you want this streatery removed?" Scribner asked.
"Why do you want to take away 30% of the income, as we've heard tonight, from your tenant?"
Applause broke out at the meeting as Scribner criticized Corliss for "throwing his economic weight around."
"It's just that you want to show us that you have the economic muscle ... it's ours, and we can do what we want, to hell with the rest of you. OK, you have proved that you are the man."
Scribner was heated as he continued his plea.
"I am now, on behalf of the city, going to publicly make an appeal to the property owners. Alright, we acknowledge that you own a lot of property, you are wealthy, you are the man."
Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa said he’s not giving up his pursuit of trying to help Bacon & Eggs.
“We've worked long and hard, quietly, not for days or weeks but months, trying to figure out how we can secure these streateries going forward,” Shawa said, speaking to the economic benefits of all the downtown streateries..
“I'm going to continue to look for angles … I've worked with the attorney saying, 'can we create a legislative fix on this and go to our legislature to amend state laws?' It doesn't appear so, and I am flummoxed. I'm not going to stop,” he said.
He went on to discuss the benefits of the program to the local economy and the revitalization of the downtown area. He said the streateries give Walla Walla a competitive advantage for the entire Northwest, and he doesn’t understand why a landlord would want to disadvantage himself by taking potential business away from his tenant.
“I think, in my own opinion, it is shortsighted. And it's just simply mean spirited,” he said.
What is Corliss' vision for Walla Walla?
It's difficult to determine exactly how much property Corliss owns in the Walla Walla Valley.
The Union-Bulletin tried to do an official search for properties owned by Corliss, but staff at the Walla Walla County Assessor's Office couldn't find any records under that name.
That's because many of Corliss' properties are purchased under LLCs that he maintains, according to Donaldson.
The historic Sayers Building on East Main Street and First Avenue, which now houses businesses such as Coffee Perk and Starbucks, is owned by Corliss, according to the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.
He is also founder of real estate investment company Investco Financial Corp. and co-founder of Walla Walla’s Corliss Estates and its sister winery, Tranche Cellars.
He purchased Martin Air Field, in College Place, in 2019, and is founder and shareholder of Pacific Trust Company, "specializing in trust, personal accounting and consulting services for clients with unique business assets," according to its website.
In addition, Corliss founded Tarragon LLC, with offices in downtown Seattle and Sumner, Washington, in 1995. Tarragon Northwest — which does real estate acquisition, development and construction management, and leasing and property management — is based in Walla Walla and run by Corliss' son, Eben Corliss.
Its many property holdings include the following:
- Bouchon Park, a wine production, distribution and storage facility on Middle Waitsburg Road,
- The Drumheller Building on Alder Street and Second Avenue,
- And the Paine Building on Second Avenue and Main Street, vacant since 2006, according to a U-B story in 2019, and "undergoing undergoing a massive renovation to restore the facade and transform the iconic corner into a boutique luxury hotel," according to the Tarragon NW website.
Michael Corliss has not responded to a request for comment from the Union-Bulletin.
What's next for Bacon & Eggs?
Meanwhile, the Bacon & Eggs streatery has found a home on Main Street, Giannunzio said on a Friday morning phone call with the Union-Bulletin.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the couple will give the outdoor dining space to another downtown business, the name of which they will reveal in the coming days.
"Selling it just didn't feel right. Taxpayers paid for this parklet, and we want it to be used by the community," Giannunzio said.
While the pair says they are disappointed, they are grateful to the outpouring of community support they've received in recent weeks and are hopeful Walla Wallans will continue to show up for them in ways that will carry them through the pandemic, even as the streatery means a lost source of revenue.
"We are extremely grateful for how the community and city really went to bat for us," Giannunzio said.
"And we are feeling relieved this is over. All we want to do is run our restaurant."
