Two permanently shuttered motels in downtown Walla Walla may soon become apartments, with primarily market-rate but potentially some low-income units, according to plans presented to the city by an Oregon-based development group.
The Budget Inn, 305 N. Second Ave., and Travelodge by Wyndham Walla Walla, 421 E. Main St., would be converted into mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments by Fortify Holdings, a Beaverton, Oregon, firm that specializes in converting hotel spaces into residential and commercial spaces.
However, the group has also expressed interest in applying for a multi-family tax incentive through the city, which would provide tax benefits for eight years, if approved by the City Council, or 12 years that would be approved by city staff.
To qualify for that longer tax benefit, 10% of the developed units must meet affordability standards for low-income residents, and an additional 10% must be affordable for moderate-income residents, according to Preston Frederickson, the city’s development services director.
The new Lodge apartments near downtown Walla Walla, completed in 2021, previously received a similar tax incentive, Frederickson said.
However, plans for the two motels have not been finalized, and it is unclear how many units Fortify Holdings intends to build or whether it is committed to pursuing the multi-family tax incentive. Fortify Holdings did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Fortify Holdings has converted similar properties before in Spokane and Pasco, Frederickson said. In September, the group presented a plan at a Richland City Council workshop to convert a hotel into studio and one-bedroom apartments, as well as a wine village.
The development group still has regulatory hurdles to cross before development can begin on the properties, as Walla Walla’s municipal code does not typically allow for residential units on the first floor of a building within the city’s commercial zone.
Earlier this year, Fortify Holding applied for a code amendment to allow for first-floor residential use specifically for converted hotels or motels. The group went before the city’s planning commission on Dec. 6, which has recommended the amendment, said commission chair Brenda Bernards.
That recommendation will be reviewed by the City Council during its Jan. 10 work session and considered for approval during the following Jan. 12 council meeting.
