A hopeful crowd filled Walla Walla’s First Avenue plaza on Wednesday, April 6, including employers looking for workers and residents seeking jobs.
The Walla Walla Valley Job Fair, courtesy of WorkSource Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, drew 41 businesses and organizations, 10 more than the previous job fair, according to organizers.
The local unemployment rate is still hovering around 5%, while companies continue to face staffing challenges.
“We had to turn businesses away because there was such an interest for them to be here,” WorkSource employment specialist Alice Freyer said.
Freyer added that the turnout of job seekers was significantly higher than previous job fairs recently, but many people are still not ready to get back into work force for various reasons, adding to the difficulty for businesses to fill positions.
“Compared to our last event, we have seen four times as many job seekers today.” Freyer said. “But every business we talk to is still facing challenges of hiring people.”
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said the turnout of both businesses and job seekers bodes well for helping both parties find a good match.
“These companies all together are looking to hire for 300 positions,” Witherington said. “And there is a broad variety of companies looking for workers.”
She added that there are positions in the medical, education and construction industries as well as government jobs and many others.
To learn more about businesses that are hiring from this event, go online to seeker.worksource.com or follow WorkSource.com on Facebook.
