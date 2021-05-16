Walls of seafoam green greet customers entering Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl. And comfy dryer chairs upholstered in smooth, avocado-green vinyl with contrasting sides in coordinating monochromatic vinyl brocade line one wall.
Opposite are the shampoo bowls and cabinets for two styling stations while mid-century modern waiting room chairs bookend the dryer seats.
But the cheerful, seasonal decor Ramona Moss changed at her Eastgate beauty salon at 2019 Isaacs Ave. without fail every month is gone.
The carefully coiffed Moss is putting down her shears and packing up rollers, bobby pins, waving clamps, razor cutters, duck bills, rat combs, hairspray and myriad other accoutrements that are the salon’s milieu.
The shelves and countertops are empty. The salon is quiet in advance of its closing this month.
Moss, age 91 come July 2021, held court in that institution for the past 53 years, renting the space since she opened the shop in February 1968. By that time, she had been cutting and styling hair since 1950.
Health and age — including that of her clients — are forcing her out, she said. And they haven’t been able to come into the shop since COVID-19 safety protocols temporarily closed businesses in March 2020.
Seated in the salon with son-in-law and daughter, Rick and Cyndi Moss Walters, Moss reminisced one recent April afternoon.
Seasons of style
The Walla Walla hair dresser stuck with the business all these years because, she said: “I just love doing hair, and with elderly and middle age, they were happy to get it done, and I was happy to do it for them.”
“It became mom’s ministry,” Cyndi Walters added.
Moss has outlived her customers — maybe 12 are still living. Two of her clients were 100 years old, and one died recently at 102. One stuck with her for 50 years, she said.
And her prices stayed far below the industry standard. In earlier days, her haircuts cost $6.50 and perms ran $20-$25.
“I didn’t have the heart to charge more — they were on a fixed income,” she said.
Her clientele diminished considerably since the heyday through the 1980s and 1990s, when they filled the stylist’s stations and rotated through the dryer chairs and extra seating while in varying stages of the cutting, curling, coloring and perming processes, amiably chatting the entire time.
Repeat customers, many weekly, knew one another and made their appointments on the same day of the week to ensure the social aspects of the visit.
When Moss first opened shop in 1950, she bought used equipment — “it was old then” — from a supply salesman for $1,500. She modernized some by changing to hydraulic-raised station chairs and dryer chairs with controlled, conditioned air that didn’t blow customers’ hair all over or get too hot.
Although she learned to use a hand-held blow dryer while in beauty school training, she never made the switch.
Moss has seen her share of popular hair styles that marked passing decades: bouffant, pixie and pony tail — the latter she wore when starting out — in the 1950s; beehive, flipped bob, Afro, asymmetrical Vidal Sassoon, Beatles “mop top” and “hippie” cuts in the 1960s; long and straight, men’s perms, mullets, wedges, shags and dread locks in the 1970s; poofy hair and sky-high bangs, tall mohawks, Jheri curls, flattops, high-top fades and totally shaved heads for men in the 1980s; blunt cuts, messy buns, high braids, crimped hair, beach curls and feathered bangs in the 1990s; wavy, side-parted hair in the early 2000s; bobs, knots, ombre and any color in the rainbow more recently.
The always-evolving hair business is not just about styles. Equipment goes though changes, too.
Tools over time
Moss started curling hair using wide, open-ended hair pins with a deep elongated V shape that pinned coiled strands of hair flat on the head to dry. Open-tipped, narrow bobby pins were revolutionary, she said, making their use so much easier. She kept the pins on a magnetic wristband for easy access.
Rollers metamorphosed many times, from metal rods to wire shapes with plastic bristles to heated ones, some held in place with long plastic pins, others clipped into position.
She did pickups, deliveries and house calls. Shaking her head, Moss remembered one of her most challenging cases involved cutting someone’s mid-thigh-length hair. It was in mats, like dreadlocks. Moss stood the clothed client in their shower to shampoo the unwashed mass of hair and finally untangled it so she could cut and style it.
“Mom got the precursor to electric rollers, boiled them and curled my hair. My friends were jealous that I had my hair done that way,” Cyndi Walters recalled.
She brought female friends home from college so Moss could do their hair. When long, straight hair came in, Cyndi Walters straightened hers by sleeping with it wrapped around empty orange juice cans. “It made it softer, almost straight. We didn’t have blow dryers yet.”
When it was a going style for men, Rick Walters was among customers who had his hair permed repeatedly. “Mom permed him all the time,” Cyndi Walters said.
Moss employed a permanent wave machine for years that dangled curling rods from electric cords suspended overhead like an octopus.
“Very few perms are done any more, and stylists don’t pin curl, they do blow-dry styles,” Moss said.
Streaked or frosted hair also underwent a remarkable evolution from harsh, skin-burning chemicals and torture-chamber-looking devices to the gentler formulas and techniques of today. Moss saved a set of little cups in their original box with instructions to bleach hair. Bleach cups were attached and strands of hair dipped or placed in the cups to get the desired shade.
“It’s a bygone era; you can’t find places like this any more,” Rick Walters said.
The stylist’s start
Born in Bowdle, South Dakota, Moss moved to Walla Walla at age 6. She graduated in 1948 from Walla Walla High School and, at age 19, from Victor’s beauty school above the Book Nook at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street downtown.
She and her husband, Jim Moss, wed days before she turned 20. He died in 2010.
She crammed Victor’s year-long course into nine months by taking classes six days per week. Hairstyles prevalent at the time included finger waving, with gel in the ilk of the thickest Dippty-do and a comb.
“I used wave clamps to hold my waves, and they always stuck — they turned out pretty good,” Moss said.
In the 1950s, curly hair and giving the hair more height were trendy. She learned French lace and teasing techniques in Vancouver, Washington, to accomplish the super-tall beehive style.
She originally aspired to become a stenographer, but was prevented from pursuing it because of a bad accident in high school that left blind streaks in both eyes.
“I read the paper, saw an ad offering free tuition to the first 30 girls to Victor’s. Why not, it was free,” she said. It cost $25 for her first tools of the trade.
She gained experience at Webster’s on Isaacs Avenue by Dan Reeder Novelties, and at Inez’s and Mode salons, both on Alder Street. Her shop was previously located next door on Isaacs for 11 years, with a barber shop in the front portion and her salon in the back.
Cyndi Walters came to the Kut N’ Kurl after school and earned 7 cents to clean or straighten a small drawer and 11 cents for a bigger job. She washed the heavier, reusable curling papers, combs, brushes and curlers in soap and water, then in Barbicide. She also sold Girl Scout cookies across the street at Fleenor’s.
Moss ensured loved ones entrusted to the care of good friend Virginia Herring Mahan at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home looked their best by doing shampoo-sets. “Our paths crossed quite frequently,” Moss said.
In beauty school she had to learn the marcelling hair styling technique popular in the 1920s. It used hot curling tongs to induce a curl, often done on a bob cut. “It was different. We had to know how to do it. It was hard to do,” Moss said.
And blued hair was a thing, achieved by applying laundry bluing. “Two fraternity mothers came in weekly for the bluing, and their boys loved their blue hair,” Moss said. If done properly, graying hair took on a silvery tint, otherwise hair turned blue, purple or bluish purple.
The always-full sweets dishes Moss kept in the shop were a big draw. “Husbands dropping off their wives would come in for a piece of candy and ask, ‘Ramona when should I be back?’ while taking another candy,” Cyndi Walters said.
Wrapping upMemory like a trap, Moss listed the names of other stylists who attended clients at her second station. Nikki Loney Becker, for example, liked working with the 20- to 30-somethings, doing shags and curled, feathered layering ala actors Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett, and the iconic wedge made popular by ice-skating champion Dorothy Hamill.Moss enjoyed working with the more mature clients. “Over the years, we’d get calls for an old-fashioned hairdresser. I don’t know about old, but we are old, and I guess you could call us old and old-fashioned,” she said.
To this day, Moss does her own hair. Another stylist gives her perms, except for in 2020 when she went with straight hair while the pandemic kept her home, but she puts it up in curlers every night. “I never, never wore straight hair,” she said.
Getting out and seeing things is on Moss’ agenda in retirement. “If my kids travel, I’ll go with them, first to Bowdle (in the 2000 Airstream land yacht ‘Rosie’). Dad’s church was there. We lived in the parsonage.” And they’ll visit the kids in Payette-New Plymouth, Idaho.
She also expects to volunteer for those who can’t afford the luxury of hair care at senior centers and retirement homes when things open up.
Moss hoped to pass the baton, and that plan has come to fruition: Alisha Cunha will take over Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl. She has worked in Jan Corn’s shop, Impress on Plaza Way, which is also closing as Corn retires this spring.
The new shop name on Isaacs will be Glow.