Walla Walla Food Truck Night

Walla Walla Food Truck Night

 Courtesy Walla Walla Food Truck Night

Walla Walla Food Truck Night is back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tonight, Monday, July 12, over 13 food trucks will again come together at Burwood Brewing Co.’s taphouse and brewery to bring live music, beer and a feast to the Valley. The event will last from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Shop Singers, a Pacific Northwest-based alternative rock band, start playing at 5:30 p.m. 

Here's the lineup: 

  • Brights Candies
  • Doggie Style Gourmet
  • Fiasco Pizza
  • La Monarca
  • Mobile Food Adventures
  • Polynesian Grill
  • Smokin' Bandits BBQ
  • Stay-Around Doughnuts
  • The Q
  • Top Dawgs Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • Tropical Treats
  • Whitman Acres
  • WTFeatit

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Digital News Director

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com.