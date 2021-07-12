Walla Walla Food Truck Night is back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonight, Monday, July 12, over 13 food trucks will again come together at Burwood Brewing Co.’s taphouse and brewery to bring live music, beer and a feast to the Valley. The event will last from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Shop Singers, a Pacific Northwest-based alternative rock band, start playing at 5:30 p.m.
Here's the lineup:
- Brights Candies
- Doggie Style Gourmet
- Fiasco Pizza
- La Monarca
- Mobile Food Adventures
- Polynesian Grill
- Smokin' Bandits BBQ
- Stay-Around Doughnuts
- The Q
- Top Dawgs Gourmet Hot Dogs
- Tropical Treats
- Whitman Acres
- WTFeatit