Walla Walla firm couples crop applications to center pivot irrigation

A precision-ag company whose invention aims to redefine center pivot irrigation functionality is taking root in Walla Walla.
Cordoba Technologies is a tenant in a relatively small office at the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce now. But a development with irrigation leader Valmont Industries in February is a step toward building its worldwide headquarters here.
Valmont’s Valley Irrigation has partnered with Cordoba in a move toward a fully autonomous pivot, said Trevor Mecham, vice president, Global Technology Strategy, for Valley, in an announcement.
“Smart application is one part of a fully connected farm, and an important aspect of our ongoing sustainability efforts,” Mecham said in a prepared statement. “When we can be more accurate with the products we apply to crops, it’s better for farms and better for the world.”
For Cordoba, the partnership brings a focus on sales and distribution to the product introduced by co-founders Philip Reh of Walla Walla and Santiago Prandi, who is based in Argentina.
Both longtime irrigation industry professionals, the two bootstrapped the company’s launch, introduced the groundbreaking technology and now have signed a deal with the Fortune 500 company all within three years of startup.
Reh credits Prandi as “the braintrust” behind the technology that answers an age-old question for farmers.
“Since the center pivot took off in the late ‘60s, farmers have been saying, ‘Why can’t we use it for chemicals,’” Reh said.
With chemigation, which injects various chemicals into irrigation water and is applied through the center pivot, some of that challenge has been solved.
But there are many chemicals farmers don’t mix with irrigation water.
With the “Hummingbird” system created by Cordoba, the pivot itself is dry. The application uses cables and hoses carried in a “micro flizz” tool bar underneath the irrigation arms. The system enables flexibility and a high degree of precision, allowing placement of sensors or spray nozzles over a crop.
The multi-tasking tool is an alternative to tractor-based application machines, tapping an asset already in the field. “It’s the only piece of farm machinery that’s in the field every single day of the year,” Reh said.
The machinery can be equipped with sensors and data-collecting software for information on crop health, nutrient levels, and disease detection.
Sensors can dip right into the leaf canopy, Reh said. The automation and accuracy are poised to build efficiencies that reduce overall chemical use, soil compaction and the carbon footprint.
“Those are all good things,” he said.
“Growers are busy and the timing, availability of sprayers and complex regulations can make applying chemical difficult,” Prandi explained in a prepared statement. “Cordoba technology offers an efficient way to apply crop protection products simply and accurately — at any time.”
Other applications are also possible with use of cameras on the lines, for instance, Reh said.
“The degree of automation and autonomy — it’s high now, and it’s going to be really high in two to three years,” he said.
Reh, who moved from California to a 13-acre irrigated farm in Walla Walla, said this area was chosen as the headquarters for Cordoba because of its rich agricultural heritage.
The Pacific Northwest has the highest concentration of center pivot irrigation systems dedicated to high-value field crops, such as onions, potatoes, seed and sweet corn.
The higher value crops are more capital intensive and require more protective chemicals, Reh said.
Cordoba has already been recognized for the innovation. In 2018 it won a vector award from Germany-based motion plastics manufacturer igus. The award recognizes the world’s most innovative energy chain applications.
Presented at Hannover Messe 2018, the world’s leading trade fair for industrial technology in Hannover, Germany, the biennial awards included 187 applications from 30 countries.
Reh said the latest development for Cordoba — the partnership with Valley Irrigation — is another step toward the goal of manufacturing in Walla Walla.
“We want to eventually put in a warehouse for the worldwide headquarters,” he said.
In the meantime, he hopes to work with farmers interested in using the technology and test on a small plot of land — about 200 by 1,000 feet — for research and development over the summer.
“If this equipment means there’s no one in the field and it’s when you don’t want to work at night — that’s an attraction to a lot of people,” he said.