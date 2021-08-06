Walla Walla Environmental, a local manufacturer of chemicals, additives and equipment for waste treatment, announced the federal Environmental Protection Agency has issued a List N designation for its eco-friendly surface disinfectant DEFENSE PRO.
All products on List N are expected to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, when used according to the label directions, the EPA states.
DEFENSE PRO is a hospital-grade disinfectant and, according to Walla Walla Environmental, is also effective against staph, H1N1, salmonella, HIV-1 and E. coli, as well as the murine norovirus and feline calicivirus.
The spray does not contain any harsh chemicals or additives and is safe to use in homes, on transit systems, restaurants, office buildings, gymnasiums, classrooms, hospitals and more. It can be applied onto surfaces or used with an electrostatic mister (or backpack sprayer).
It is non-hazardous, non-flammable, and is safe for both consumers and professionals to use.