Strong opposition is abound in and around Walla Walla County towards House Bill 1091, the latest effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
The bill would create a carbon intensity “standard” for fuel suppliers, and with penalties against those failing to meet it.
But opponents fear the penalties would trickle down to the people filling up at the pump or paying their monthly heating bills.
It could mean another 57 cents per gallon of gas, 63 cents for diesel, according to a recent Puget Sound Clean Air Agency estimate.
Opponents also object to a bill that they point out would also accelerate the removal of natural gas from homes and buildings.
“I think there would be a significantly negative impact on local businesses and residents,” said Pat Reay, Port of Walla Walla executive director. “Any sort of business where transportation is a component of their operations would be seriously hurt by this. And the same for consumers as well.”
Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Walla Walla, may soon find himself battling the bill.
It was passed to the rules committee Friday, and those legislators will determine which bills will be considered by the full Senate before this season ends April 25.
The bill has been in the Senate Ways and Means Committee the last three weeks, but Dozier already sees how it would hurt Walla Walla County.
“It’s not just us a farmers that’s going to get hit; it’s you as consumers because of the trucking industries that bring our products in or take our products away,” Dozier said. “Who’s this going to hurt? It’s going to hurt the working class and the lower class if they’re paying more to get to and from their jobs.
“That’s wrong.”
Gov. Jay Inslee continues to promote the bill, which includes a timeline of eventually eliminating most the state’s overall emissions by 2050.
“Climate change is not some nebulous concept here,” Inslee said in a speech Tuesday, March 30, at an Anacortes waterfront park. “It is having clear impacts, right now, on Washingtonians’ way of life. If we reduce greenhouse gas emissions and clean the air, if we invest in a job-creating green energy economy, and if we follow the science of climate change, we can preserve our way of life and the prosperity that comes with it for generations to come.”
The bill is in discussion at the state Senate, with three weeks remaining in the legislative session.
It passed the state House at the end of February after almost two months of deliberation, having refused an amendment proposed by Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla.
“This legislation, which the majority party has been pushing for several years, is bad for many reasons,” Klicker stated afterward on his website. “(Low Carbon Fuel Standard) is a regressive policy and hurts low-income individuals and families. Additionally, it offers no tangible benefit to air quality, meaning it will not impact our environment in a measurable way.
“It is also bad for business, especially the thousands of businesses that rely on diesel for transportation. Lastly, it increases the costs of gas and diesel without generating any revenue for transportation projects, and those costs will be passed onto consumers.”
If the Senate Rules Committee advances the bill to the full Senate, Dozier says he is prepared to fight.
Researching that the low carbon fuel standard mandates of California and Oregon, Dozier said they have failed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Citing a report from the Washington Department of Ecology and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, he said the proposed mandate to reduce air pollution by less than one percent by 2028.
Dozier insists the bill would not help the environment, but it would drain working class bank accounts.
“It’s going to hurt those of us that have to drive back and forth to our jobs every day,” Dozier said. “It’s going to take from us buying our groceries, it’s going to take from us hauling our products. This is going to hit those that can least afford it.
“It’s a bad, bad move.”