Walla Walla winery Dunham Cellars has completed a longtime fundraiser with a donation of $19,000 announced this month to Walla Walla Community Hospice, an independent nonprofit on Isaacs Avenue providing end-of-life comfort care and family support.
The donation resulted from sales of the 2009 Dunham Cellars Founders blend of cabernet sauvignon, syrah and merlot from the winery's Lewis Estate Vineyard, with $10 from each bottle purchased since 2015 going toward the hospice, according to an announcement.
The late Mike Dunham, who started the winery in 1995 with his son Eric, received care from Walla Walla Community Hospice after he developed cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.