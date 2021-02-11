Walla Walla and Columbia counties might finally move closer to “reopening” next week with a Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery update scheduled for release Friday.
Advancing to Phase 2 of the plan would lessen some restrictions in place to help Washington control the spread of COVID-19.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington says she is hopeful because several local business owners are running out of patience.
“Now here’s the question I think is on a lot of minds: are we one month away from reopening, or are we six months away from reopening?” Witherington said. “I think they can live like this for one more month; they can’t if it’s another six months.
“I’m really worried this lack of hope will lead to more businesses closing.”
The problem for Walla Walla, several local business owners will tell you, is being grouped with Yakima and the Tri-Cities, which remain COVID-19 hotspots.
“The biggest thing is Walla Walla getting lumped with Franklin County, Benton County, Yakima,” said Julie Batson, who owns Trove Home & Vintage Goods. “As a smaller town that’s tourist-driven, that hits us even harder. It’s going to be a while before we can get to Phase 2.”
Trove is still up and running on E. Main Street, but Batson has cut days of operation to Fridays and Saturdays.
She described the situation as a “double whammy.” Winter has historically been slow for a tourist-driven economy downtown, but the pandemic has further devastated businesses.
“It’s hard to get motivated when things seem to be working against us,” Batson said.
Jason Hutchinson, who owns Big House Brew Pub on S Palouse Street, echoed many of Batson’s concerns.
He wants what’s best for public health, but it’s been difficult.
“I’m frustrated,” Hutchinson said. “There’s been all this start and stop. I’ve been closed for five months during all this.”
Should Walla Walla County reach Phase 2, the pandemic is still far from over.
“All that really changes for me, so far as I can see it, is that I’ll be able to close the doors,” Hutchinson said. “Right now, because of a lawsuit won out on the west side, restaurants are permitted to seat 25% capacity indoors; they just have to keep the doors open to permit air flow. Looks like in Phase 2, we’ll still be sitting 25% capacity in here; it’s just that now we can close the doors.”
The frustration has only continued to grow throughout the pandemic — and we are approaching a one-year anniversary of Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide stay-home order (by no means the start of the pandemic, but still a significant early point in the timeline).
Frustration boiled over into outrage two weeks ago, Witherington said, when the Roadmap to Recovery was revised.
The new regulations required only three of the four metrics for a region to advance, so Seattle suddenly found itself in Phase 2.
Walla Walla remained stuck in Phase 1.
“Seattle was the center of all this,” Batson said. “That’s where this all began. To see them in Phase 2, ahead of us, is just unbelievable.”
Her sentiments are common.
“It was hard to see why Seattle got to reopen, but we’re not allowed to,” Witherington said. “As a community, we’re asking ourselves: how do we impact this? Is it mask wearing? Are we supposed to stay away from hospitals? Does everybody have to stay at home now? And for businesses, it meant more lost hope.”
Confusion is at the root of the frustration, Witherington said, and it doesn’t help that the Roadmap to Recovery is not always very clear.
She examined the Jan. 28 release and was pleased to see that little separated Walla Walla from Phase 2.
The South Central region, which includes both Walla Walla and Columbia counties, met the criteria in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.
Its rate of new COVID-19 cases may not have not decreased enough to merit Phase 2, but it was still one of the better marks in the state — the truth is, no region was reporting much of a drop.
“We are meeting two of the matrices, and on our way toward a third, which makes me think reopening may be possible sooner than anticipated,” Witherington said. “Or at least provides a small light at the end of a long tunnel.”
Meanwhile, several Columbia County business owners have voiced their frustrations.
A letter to Inslee’s office was drafted by Port of Columbia executive director Jennie Dickinson, asking for an amendment to his new plan that would consider the smallest counties (populations less than 10,000) apart from regions.
“We just don’t have enough people here to make a regional difference,” the letter stated. “Prior to this new regional model, our county had successfully operated in Phase 3 for many months. In fact, we were one of the first counties to advance in the original Safe Start model.”
As of Tuesday, a day before the letter was scheduled to be sent, 27 businesses had signed it.
“I hope it makes a difference,” Dickinson said. “I feel good about the state’s strategy about sticking with health metrics, so we want to do the right thing, but this regional set up just isn’t beneficial for our little county.”