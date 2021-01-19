Garage doors in restaurants, initially designed for aesthetics and nice weather, now prove useful this winter as Gov. Inslee allows more indoor capacity with open-air dining.
The Governor’s Office released updated guidelines last week allowing restaurants and other businesses with permeable walls — garage doors, bay doors, multiple open windows or other structures that do not hinder airflow — to open limited indoor capacity.
Some restaurants in Walla Walla County have recently opened their indoor seating capacity to 25% after being closed for about two months with only outdoor seating allowed.
Restaurant goers craving a colorful dine-in atmosphere can sit indoors with large roll-up windows open in El Sombrero’s sunroom. Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen, Wingman Birdz + Brewz and Charles Smith Wines and Gard Vintners tasting rooms downtown are also expanding seating.
Ramon Lopez, the El Sombrero manager, said they opened their sunroom last week for seating with six tables available and close to heaters.
“Friday, we were pretty busy. People were waiting up to 40 minutes for a table,” he said.
El Sombrero had a rough year in 2020, even with government assistance. They were down 36% in sales.
The Mexican restaurant is coming out with online to-go ordering this week to improve sales, where people will be able to order food on their phone, but the business cannot survive on to-go orders alone.
“You can’t even break even with order to-go,” Lopez said. “Our prices are not very cheap. Therefore when one of our customers comes in and orders a $12 or $14 burrito, we feel like we’re almost stealing from them.”
A pricier dine-in burrito is worth it in the end when customers get to enjoy the atmosphere, service and time with their family or watching a game, he said.
“We feel like we owe them more than just a meal,” Lopez said.
The newfound capacity also allows them to bring on more staff.
The governor’s new open-air dining guidance only benefits a few restaurants, Juston Watson, owner of Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen, said.
“We are happy to be back at indoor business thanks to our garage doors set up. However, it’s still not sustainable at 25%, but happy nonetheless,” Watson said.
He said he hopes the legislature makes progress in the next few days with moving the entire state to Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, saying businesses have been closed anywhere from five to 12 months.
Veronica Medina, the manager at Wingman Birdz + Brewz, said they have garage doors and opened their indoor dining to 25% capacity, adding 17 seats Friday.
“It’s drawing more people in because people can see that there are more tables available,” she said.
The additional capacity also allows Wingman Birdz + Brewz to bring in a few more staff members.
Charles Smith Wines tasting room downtown has large garage doors, which allow the business to open up 25% capacity. Still, a large stock of wine would not fare well under a certain temperature, said Kayla Hamblin, tasting room manager.
“We’re really just going to take it day by day given weather conditions because we’re not trying to ruin our product inside as well ... it has to be kind of a controlled temperature environment,” Hamblin said.
Gard Vintners Walla Walla Wine Tasting Room opened to 25% indoor capacity Saturday, giving them space for five extra customers to be seated.
A few months ago, they wouldn’t have had the added capacity, but after recently completing a remodel — planned years in advance — with a glass garage door to bring more of an indoor/outdoor feel to the business, they already started reaping benefits.
“It gives us more flexibility,” said Linda Boggs, the tasting room manager.